Jonita Gandhi Speaks Up On The Thrill Of Performing For Live Audience

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Playback singer Jonita Gandhi, who has released her latest single 'Beparwai', has spoken up on the thrill of performing in front of a live audience.

Jonita recently sat down for a chat with IANS, and said that live performances keep her on her toes as a lot of things happen concurrently during the performance compared to a studio session.

Speaking with IANS, Jonita said,“The live singing keeps me more on my toes because you only have one opportunity to nail it. The song on stage, when you perform it, you just have that one shot. Whereas in the studio, you can keep trying things. If it doesn't work also, you can fix it or change it and you can self-correct as you go. But with a live performance, it's very one shot, and that's the charm of the game and you have to just accept it”.

The live performances come with their own set of challenges, the singer has to keep a tap on choreography, they have to look a certain way, and have to factor in the stage production as well. How can an artist make their way through all of this?

Jonita told IANS,“You should use it to your advantage because when you're performing live, there's so many factors. It's not just you singing. Whereas in the studio, it's pretty much just you singing, writing and creating whatever. But you don't have to worry about the lighting or the choreography and the outfit or the expressions on your face because most of the time, you're not being video recorded. On stage, now if you take all of those different factors, you could see it as an opportunity to add value to the impact of your performance. We use all those factors to make our performance not just a singing performance but like an experience for the audience”.

“And so I think it's something to take advantage of. You can really align all the different components to tell your story. And that's actually a gift if you see it in the right way. I mean, it's pressure but it's also liberating because you're like, okay, now I can control more how people feel when they come and see me perform with the visuals, with the lighting, everything around in addition to just singing”, she added.