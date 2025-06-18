​European Markets Fall As Trump Escalates Iran Nuclear Stance​

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​European markets open lower as Trump intensifies Iran nuclear stance

​European equity markets opened in cautious mood as investors digested fresh comments from former President Trump regarding Iran's nuclear programme, adding to geopolitical tensions that have already sent oil prices surging.

​The Eurostoxx index fell 0.9% at the open, with Germany's DAX 40 declining 1.0% and France's French CAC 40 dropping 0.8%. The UK's FTSE 100 showed more resilience, falling just 0.5%, while Spain's IBEX led declines with a 1.2% drop. Italy's FTSE MIB also retreated 0.9%.

​Trump demands Iran abandon nuclear programme entirely

​The latest development came as Trump called for "a real end" to Iran's nuclear ambitions, demanding Tehran "give up entirely" on nuclear development. This hardline stance has escalated tensions significantly, with markets now focused on what concrete actions the US might take next.

​The rhetoric represents a marked escalation from previous diplomatic efforts and has caught investors off guard. S&P 500 futures reflected the cautious sentiment, trading 0.4% lower as Wall Street prepared for another potentially volatile session.

​Oil surge continues amid supply concerns

​Crude prices have jumped nearly 2% during Asian trading, extending a remarkable 7.5% rally since Friday. The surge reflects market concerns about potential supply disruptions from Middle Eastern producers if tensions continue to escalate.

​For European economies, rising oil prices present a familiar challenge - higher energy import costs that can feed through to inflation and squeeze corporate margins. The combination of geopolitical uncertainty and energy price volatility creates a complex backdrop for equity markets.

​Broader market implications

​The cautious opening across European markets reflects investor uncertainty about how geopolitical developments might unfold. When tensions escalate in key energy-producing regions, markets typically price in risk premiums that can drive both commodity prices higher and equity valuations lower.

​The day ahead will likely see continued focus on any further developments in US-Iran relations, with energy markets and broader equity performance closely tied to headline news. Traders should remain vigilant as situations can evolve rapidly in such charged geopolitical environments.

