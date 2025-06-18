Kuwait Oil Sector's Impenetrable Cybersecurity System Keeps Perils At Bay

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Following is a report by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) as part of Federation of Arab News Agency's (FANA) economy file

By Khaled Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, June 18 (KUNA) -- With concrete steps and a lucid vision, Kuwait's oil sector has succeeded in assembling a rigid cybersecurity system that acts as a shield for the national economy, helping to stifle any potential threats that could potentially emerge.

This intricate cybersecurity system is routinely updated to ensure that it meets international standards, with a key method being effective penetration testing to ensure that the system is well prepared to deal with potential hackers, while the use of Artificial Intelligence tools can be instrumental in detecting incoming threats.

In addition to the use of cutting-edge technology and the investment in such tools in a bid to enhance protection, the regular training of oil sector personnel is another effective strategy, allowing them the chance to get acquainted with the latest breakthroughs in cybersecurity research, all of which constitute preemptive measures.

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), alongside its affiliates, is home to multiple cybersecurity centers that aim to enhance protection and put in place proper defense systems that are well-equipped to deal with any cyber threats and hacking attempts.

To shed more light on the matter, KUNA interviewed a bevy of experts and specialists in Kuwait's oil sector, all of whom agreed on the sheer importance of an effective cybersecurity system to deal with threats that seemingly lurk around every corner, which include malicious software developed by cybersecurity criminals.

Presenting a comprehensive vision about the significance of cybersecurity in Kuwait's oil sector, Ali Al-Qallaf, Kuwait National Petroleum Company's (KNPC) cybersecurity operations chief, said that the matter entails multiple aspects, primarily, the reliance on digital platforms in day-to-day operations.

On KNPC'S cybersecurity system, he cited critical components including infrastructure, operational and security systems, in addition to user data and digital services, all of which combine as a unit to form a system that can safeguard properties against various hazards, chief among them the rising cyber attacks.

With malicious intentions, these efforts aim to steal, disable or destroy data and applications, often through unauthorized access to networks and computer systems, he explained, saying the state-run oil company constantly monitors the risk of these incidents and the detrimental effects they could have.

As part of efforts to ensure maximum protection, KNPC has introduced a raft of measures that include the constant updating of cybersecurity systems to ensure that these programs fall in line with international standards, while emerging technologies such as AI tools have proven to be useful protection methods, he said.

The aforementioned measures are in addition to training courses KNPC routinely organizes to keep its workforce adequately informed on the importance of cybersecurity, he added, underlining the revolving nature of the matter especially in light of new technologies that have become imperative to deal with existential and future threats that target outdated and ill-equipped systems.

Offering his input on the matter, the head of Kuwait Oil Company's (KOC) cybersecurity team Mohammad Al-Safi said that cybersecurity attacks have grown in frequency over the past few years, where in some severe cases the applications and systems being targeted have been completely wiped out, he said.

He went on to say that the oil sector forms an integral component of the national economy, therefore, it has become necessary to ensure that the oil industry is well protected against cyber attacks to keep intact the continuity of operations that are critical to the development and prosperity of the national economy, he said.

He expected further integration in the Kuwaiti oil sector's cybersecurity in future by using security safeguards and sophisticated technology and promoting cooperation between oil companies and state bodies in a bid to provide a safer environment.

For his part, Abdullah Al-Khateeb, chief cybersecurity officer at Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) underlined the significant role of integration between companies and state bodies with a view to sharing information and expertise regarding new threats and attacks.

He said that the package of cybersecurity support solutions and strategies in the oil sector embraces promoting security governance through carefully developed policies, upgrading systems by replacing old software, revamping infrastructure and training personnel.

He added that they also include employing artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning for early detection, bolstering internet of things (IoT) security at oil facilities, and developing integrated cyber defense systems involving big data analytics and advanced encryption.

The Kuwaiti government attaches paramount significance to cybersecurity, particularly in the oil and gas sector, given that it is a strategic element of safeguarding the sector's assets by ensuring close integration between state-of-the-art technology and sophisticated security strategies, and continued staff training.