Russian army hits Ukraine’s defense industry

2025-06-18 02:58:46
(MENAFN) The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that its military forces carried out a large-scale strike targeting Ukraine’s defense industrial infrastructure. The coordinated attack utilized precision-guided weapons launched from air, land, and sea, along with drones. According to the ministry, military production facilities in the Kiev Region and Ukrainian-controlled areas of the Zaporozhye Region were hit, and all intended targets were successfully destroyed.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky responded by claiming that over 440 drones and 32 missiles struck multiple regions, including Odessa, Chernigov, Zhitomir, Kirovograd, and Nikolaev. He reported 15 deaths and 75 injuries, and called on the US and European nations to “respond like a civilized society does to terrorism.”

Local media outlet Strana.ua, citing Ukrainian military sources, reported that an ammunition depot in the Kiev Region was destroyed and that a dormitory belonging to an aviation institute in the capital was also damaged. Unverified footage circulating online showed several large explosions visible across Kiev.

Ukraine’s Interior Minister Igor Klimenko stated that the strikes affected educational facilities and critical infrastructure.

These strikes come amid a spike in Ukrainian drone attacks deep into Russian territory. Moscow claims its retaliatory attacks are directed solely at military-related sites and accuses Kiev of trying to undermine ongoing peace negotiations between the two countries.

