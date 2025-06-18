Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Governor declares two residents killed in Ukrainian shelling on Russian border zone

Governor declares two residents killed in Ukrainian shelling on Russian border zone


2025-06-18 02:55:42
(MENAFN) Ukrainian shelling of the village of Zvannoe in Russia’s Kursk Region claimed the lives of two elderly civilians on Tuesday, according to Governor Aleksandr Khinshtein. The victims were a 59-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man. The attack also damaged at least four houses and a local school.

Khinshtein condemned the strike as “barbaric,” describing the Ukrainian forces responsible as “cruel and merciless.” He warned locals to avoid traveling near the Ukrainian border due to heightened security risks, noting that Zvannoe lies just under 20 kilometers from the frontier.

Zvannoe was previously involved in a large-scale Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Region last August, which Kiev promoted as a major blow against Russia. However, Russian forces ultimately repelled the attack, and by late April, Moscow’s Defense Ministry estimated over 76,000 Ukrainian casualties in the operation.

Cross-border attacks from Ukraine—including drone, missile, and artillery strikes—have frequently targeted Russia’s Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk regions since the conflict escalated in February 2022. In recent weeks, Ukraine has intensified these strikes, targeting not only border areas but also more distant locations like Moscow.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported intercepting nearly 150 Ukrainian drones overnight across a dozen regions on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Rodion Miroshnik, an ambassador-at-large for the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated that nearly 70 civilians, including 14 children, have been killed or injured by Ukrainian FPV drone strikes in the past week.

Moscow has accused Kiev of using these raids to sabotage newly resumed peace talks in Istanbul, calling the attacks indiscriminate and “terrorist” in nature.

MENAFN18062025000045015687ID1109688442

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search