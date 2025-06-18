Lauderhill Makes History With First-Ever Juneteenth Block Party Featuring Star-Studded Lineup And Family Fun

Lauderhill honors Juneteenth with its first community block party featuring star performers, family fun, food trucks, kids zone, and cultural celebration.

LAUDERHILL, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vice Mayor Sarai“Ray” Martin and the City of Lauderhill proudly announce the launch of the city's Inaugural Juneteenth Block Party, a free, family-friendly cultural celebration taking place on Sunday, June 22, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center Parking Lot located at 3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL 33311.Designed to honor Juneteenth-a historic holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans-the event will spotlight community unity, Black excellence, cultural pride, and a vibrant showcase of music, food, and entertainment.The event will be hosted by local comedians Nene Gemini and Mitch Isley, with music curated by South Florida favorite DJ H2. Attendees can expect an immersive and uplifting experience featuring:.Kid Zone with games and interactive activities.an array of food trucks serving diverse cuisines.dozens of local vendors offering unique goods and services.high-energy Entertainment celebrating freedom, culture, and communityIn addition the live star-studded performance lineup includes:.Grind Mode – Known for the Florida classic“I'm So High,” this energetic group delivers street-smart lyrics and party-ready beats..Black Dada – Miami's own hitmaker, best known for the national charting anthem“Imma Zoe,” which fuses hip hop with Caribbean influence..Mike Smiff – A powerful voice in Southern rap, Mike is best known for heartfelt anthems like“Now” and“Chase Dis Money.”.Michael Sterling – The legendary R&B artist behind the timeless ballad“Lovers and Friends,” which has been reimagined by artists like Usher, Lil Jon, and Ludacris..iCandy – A rising female rap star breaking the internet with her hit“Keep Dat,” bringing bold lyrics, dynamic energy, and major star appeal.“Juneteenth is a powerful symbol of freedom, resilience, and progress in Black American history,” says Vice Mayor Sarai“Ray” Martin.“I'm proud to bring Lauderhill its first-ever Juneteenth Block Party-an event that not only celebrates our culture and contributions but uplifts the entire community. This is about unity, joy, and creating traditions that will last for generations.”This inaugural celebration will be a landmark moment for the City of Lauderhill, establishing a new tradition that amplifies Black history, culture, and creativity. With engaging family programming, electrifying performances, community-based vendors, and rich cultural pride, this event promises to be one of the most memorable and meaningful gatherings of the year.For media inquiries, media credentials, or interview requests contact Jessica Williams at SouthPromo via ... or 954-560-4812.

Jessica Williams

SouthPromo

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.