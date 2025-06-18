403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel attacks on Iran threatens international security
(MENAFN) According to statements from Russian officials, Israel’s continued airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear sites represent a grave danger to international peace and could set off a catastrophic global event. These warnings follow Israel’s initiation of bombing campaigns last Friday, justified by claims that Iran is close to acquiring a nuclear weapon. Tehran, however, has dismissed such allegations as baseless and has responded with coordinated drone and missile barrages.
“The ongoing intensive attacks by the Israeli side on peaceful nuclear facilities in Iran are illegal from the point of view of international law, create unacceptable threats to international security and push the world towards a nuclear catastrophe,” the Russian Foreign Ministry stated in a public announcement on Tuesday.
Russia further emphasized that the escalation of these hostilities threatens to unravel stability across the entire Middle East. The ministry urged Israeli authorities to reconsider their approach and “come to its senses and immediately stop raids on nuclear installations.”
Citing widespread condemnation from much of the world, Russian officials suggested that Israel finds itself largely isolated, receiving backing only from what it called “accomplices.” According to the ministry, those who support Israel played a role in influencing the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to pass what it labeled a “biased anti-Iranian resolution” regarding Tehran’s nuclear activities. This move, it claimed, gave Israel the latitude to pursue aggressive actions, which in turn triggered the current crisis.
“The Western camp's attempts to manipulate the global nuclear non-proliferation regime and use it to settle political scores” are costing the international community dearly, and are “completely unacceptable,” the ministry added.
Just a day prior to Israel’s military campaign, the IAEA’s board accused Iran of violating its obligations under the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT). According to reports, several Western countries—including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany—had been coordinating efforts to push the UN nuclear oversight body to formally declare that Iran had breached the NPT. These developments, reported weeks earlier and based on anonymous diplomatic sources, now appear to have played a pivotal role in the unfolding confrontation.
“The ongoing intensive attacks by the Israeli side on peaceful nuclear facilities in Iran are illegal from the point of view of international law, create unacceptable threats to international security and push the world towards a nuclear catastrophe,” the Russian Foreign Ministry stated in a public announcement on Tuesday.
Russia further emphasized that the escalation of these hostilities threatens to unravel stability across the entire Middle East. The ministry urged Israeli authorities to reconsider their approach and “come to its senses and immediately stop raids on nuclear installations.”
Citing widespread condemnation from much of the world, Russian officials suggested that Israel finds itself largely isolated, receiving backing only from what it called “accomplices.” According to the ministry, those who support Israel played a role in influencing the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to pass what it labeled a “biased anti-Iranian resolution” regarding Tehran’s nuclear activities. This move, it claimed, gave Israel the latitude to pursue aggressive actions, which in turn triggered the current crisis.
“The Western camp's attempts to manipulate the global nuclear non-proliferation regime and use it to settle political scores” are costing the international community dearly, and are “completely unacceptable,” the ministry added.
Just a day prior to Israel’s military campaign, the IAEA’s board accused Iran of violating its obligations under the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT). According to reports, several Western countries—including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany—had been coordinating efforts to push the UN nuclear oversight body to formally declare that Iran had breached the NPT. These developments, reported weeks earlier and based on anonymous diplomatic sources, now appear to have played a pivotal role in the unfolding confrontation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment