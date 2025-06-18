Cyber IT Specialists Has Opened A New Location In Thousand Oaks

Thousand Oaks Cyber IT Specialists

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cyber IT Specialists, a trusted leader in enterprise IT and cybersecurity services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Thousand Oaks, California. Officially operating under the name 'Thousand Oaks Cyber IT Specialists ', this expansion reflects the company's ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge, client-centric technology solutions to businesses across Southern California.The new office will be helmed under the continued leadership of CEO Harry J., a seasoned technology executive with over two decades of experience guiding organizations through secure and strategic digital transformation. This location aims to serve both small-to-midsize enterprises and larger organizations by offering three core service categories: 'Managed IT Services', 'Cybersecurity', and 'IT Consulting Services'.Comprehensive Managed IT ServicesWith the rapid acceleration of digital operations across industries, many businesses struggle to keep up with the daily demands of IT infrastructure management. Thousand Oaks Cyber IT Specialists addresses this gap by offering **proactive and fully managed IT solutions**-including remote monitoring, system maintenance, helpdesk support, software patching, and cloud optimization. Businesses benefit from predictable IT performance and minimized downtime, allowing internal teams to focus on their core objectives.“Our managed services model is designed to act as a true extension of our clients' organizations,” said Harry J.“We deliver seamless, white-glove support that anticipates and solves issues before they impact business operations.”Robust Cybersecurity SolutionsCybersecurity is no longer optional-it's critical. At the Thousand Oaks location, Cyber IT Specialists offers advanced security services tailored to today's complex threat landscape. These include 'next-gen firewalls, endpoint detection and response (EDR), phishing prevention, network vulnerability assessments, and compliance-readiness support' for regulations such as HIPAA, CMMC, and SOC 2. The firm also provides incident response planning and business continuity strategies to ensure clients can recover swiftly from any security event.“Our cybersecurity team uses a zero-trust approach and best-in-class tools to keep our clients safe, regardless of industry or scale,” added Harry J.“We make security practical, not painful.”Strategic IT ConsultingIn addition to hands-on services, the Thousand Oaks office provides **strategic IT consulting** to help businesses plan for long-term growth and technology scalability. Services include cloud migration planning, infrastructure audits, digital transformation road-mapping, vendor-neutral procurement advising, and project-based IT leadership for organizations in transition. Each consultation is grounded in the specific needs and goals of the client, with an emphasis on ROI and operational efficiency.“Whether a business needs to re-architect its IT stack or plan for future compliance requirements, we provide the strategic vision and technical depth needed to make those goals a reality,” said Harry J.About Cyber IT SpecialistsCyber IT Specialists has built a strong reputation for reliability, integrity, and technical excellence. With its new Thousand Oaks location, the company is well-positioned to support the dynamic and growing business community in Ventura County and beyond.This expansion represents more than a physical footprint - it's a promise to deliver high-quality, human-centered IT service where it's needed most.

