Mexico, US Leaders Confirm Good Contact

2025-06-18 02:21:26
(MENAFN) Mexican Leader Claudia Sheinbaum stated that she had a “very good” telephone discussion on Tuesday with her American counterpart, Donald Trump, following the cancellation of their anticipated meeting.

The two presidents were initially set to convene in Canada during the G7 summit; however, Trump departed the gathering unexpectedly.

"I had a very good telephone conversation with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, who informed me that he left yesterday over an emergency due to the situation in the Middle East. We agreed to work together to reach an agreement soon on various issues that concern us," she expressed on social media.

The US administration also reflected positively on the dialogue, with a senior White House figure characterizing the call as “good.”

Bilateral relations between Mexico and the United States have been notably strained under the Trump presidency, largely due to his administration’s stringent immigration measures, especially those targeting Mexican citizens and unauthorized migration.

In recent weeks, the United States has considerably intensified its detentions of undocumented individuals.

Although American officials had previously pledged to focus on immigrants with criminal records, immigration enforcement personnel have detained not only those without documentation but also American nationals.

Further heightening the controversy surrounding Trump's enforcement actions, a Mexican citizen recently died while in custody at an immigration detention center.

