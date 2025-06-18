403
Spain’s Foreign Minister Urges EU to Ban Arms Sales to Israel
(MENAFN) Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has urged the European Union to enact a strict arms embargo on Israel to help halt the escalating violence in Gaza.
Speaking with a media outlet on Tuesday, Albares highlighted the EU's pivotal role, given that it is Israel's largest trading partner worldwide. He insisted, the block "must impose an arms embargo so that our European partners don't sell weapons to Israel while this war continues."
A committed critic of the ongoing Gaza conflict and advocate for a two-state resolution, Albares previously described Gaza as "an open wound for humanity" during an international forum involving European, Muslim nations, Brazil, and global organizations in May.
Addressing the recent flare-up in Israel-Iran tensions, Albares called on both countries to dial down hostilities. "Right now, we need to de-escalate this exchange of missiles and bombs between Israel and Iran, and ensure that everything related to Iran's nuclear program is properly resolved and that Iran moves away from having nuclear weapons through diplomatic negotiations," he stressed.
Health officials in Gaza report at least 5,139 Palestinians have died and 16,882 have been wounded since Israel intensified its airstrikes on March 18. The total casualties since October 2023 have now reached 55,432 deaths and 128,923 injuries.
After Israel’s unexpected attack on Iran on June 13, subsequent clashes have resulted in at least 244 fatalities in Iran and 24 in Israel, based on official counts.
