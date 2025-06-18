MECC Launches Major Clean-Up Campaign At Meadows In Al Khor

Doha, Qatar: As part of its ongoing efforts to safeguard Qatar's natural environment, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), through its Department of Wildlife Protection, has carried out a large-scale clean-up campaign in the northern wilderness areas of Al Khor city. The initiative forms part of a broader series of clean-up campaigns targeting meadows and wilderness regions.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.