MECC Launches Major Clean-Up Campaign At Meadows In Al Khor
Doha, Qatar: As part of its ongoing efforts to safeguard Qatar's natural environment, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), through its Department of Wildlife Protection, has carried out a large-scale clean-up campaign in the northern wilderness areas of Al Khor city. The initiative forms part of a broader series of clean-up campaigns targeting meadows and wilderness regions.
