Musk announces drug examination outcome

2025-06-18 02:01:33
(MENAFN) Elon Musk has publicly released the results of a recent drug test, which showed no trace of illicit substances, in response to allegations published by The New York Times. The billionaire posted the lab results—conducted by US Drug Testing Laboratories—on his X account with the caption “lol.” The test came back negative for various drugs, including amphetamines, opioids, cocaine, and benzodiazepines.

The New York Times had claimed in a late-May report that Musk had been using a mix of substances, such as LSD, ecstasy, cocaine, and psychedelic mushrooms, while serving as an adviser to President Donald Trump. The report, which cited unnamed sources, also alleged Musk used so much ketamine that he experienced bladder issues. A 2023 Wall Street Journal article similarly suggested that Musk’s behavior had raised concerns among Tesla and SpaceX board members.

Musk strongly denied the accusations, stating, “I am NOT taking drugs,” and accusing the Times of fabricating the story. He acknowledged that he had previously spoken about using prescription ketamine for mental health purposes but clarified that he hadn’t used it recently.

Reinforcing his denial, Musk said he is constantly in the public eye and attends meetings with high-profile individuals daily—conditions that would make drug use difficult to hide. Former President Trump, despite a recent rift with Musk, said he was unaware of any drug use and wished Musk well.

After a widely publicized 2018 incident where Musk was seen smoking marijuana on Joe Rogan’s podcast, NASA required SpaceX to enforce strict drug policies, including random testing. Musk stated that over three years of such testing followed, with no signs of drug or alcohol use ever detected.

