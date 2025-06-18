403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Musk announces drug examination outcome
(MENAFN) Elon Musk has publicly released the results of a recent drug test, which showed no trace of illicit substances, in response to allegations published by The New York Times. The billionaire posted the lab results—conducted by US Drug Testing Laboratories—on his X account with the caption “lol.” The test came back negative for various drugs, including amphetamines, opioids, cocaine, and benzodiazepines.
The New York Times had claimed in a late-May report that Musk had been using a mix of substances, such as LSD, ecstasy, cocaine, and psychedelic mushrooms, while serving as an adviser to President Donald Trump. The report, which cited unnamed sources, also alleged Musk used so much ketamine that he experienced bladder issues. A 2023 Wall Street Journal article similarly suggested that Musk’s behavior had raised concerns among Tesla and SpaceX board members.
Musk strongly denied the accusations, stating, “I am NOT taking drugs,” and accusing the Times of fabricating the story. He acknowledged that he had previously spoken about using prescription ketamine for mental health purposes but clarified that he hadn’t used it recently.
Reinforcing his denial, Musk said he is constantly in the public eye and attends meetings with high-profile individuals daily—conditions that would make drug use difficult to hide. Former President Trump, despite a recent rift with Musk, said he was unaware of any drug use and wished Musk well.
After a widely publicized 2018 incident where Musk was seen smoking marijuana on Joe Rogan’s podcast, NASA required SpaceX to enforce strict drug policies, including random testing. Musk stated that over three years of such testing followed, with no signs of drug or alcohol use ever detected.
The New York Times had claimed in a late-May report that Musk had been using a mix of substances, such as LSD, ecstasy, cocaine, and psychedelic mushrooms, while serving as an adviser to President Donald Trump. The report, which cited unnamed sources, also alleged Musk used so much ketamine that he experienced bladder issues. A 2023 Wall Street Journal article similarly suggested that Musk’s behavior had raised concerns among Tesla and SpaceX board members.
Musk strongly denied the accusations, stating, “I am NOT taking drugs,” and accusing the Times of fabricating the story. He acknowledged that he had previously spoken about using prescription ketamine for mental health purposes but clarified that he hadn’t used it recently.
Reinforcing his denial, Musk said he is constantly in the public eye and attends meetings with high-profile individuals daily—conditions that would make drug use difficult to hide. Former President Trump, despite a recent rift with Musk, said he was unaware of any drug use and wished Musk well.
After a widely publicized 2018 incident where Musk was seen smoking marijuana on Joe Rogan’s podcast, NASA required SpaceX to enforce strict drug policies, including random testing. Musk stated that over three years of such testing followed, with no signs of drug or alcohol use ever detected.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment