Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israel-Iran Conflict: India Evacuates First Batch Of Students Stranded In Tehran

Israel-Iran Conflict: India Evacuates First Batch Of Students Stranded In Tehran


2025-06-18 01:56:04
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Yerevan: Amid the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, India has initiated the evacuation of Indian students stranded in Iran. Approximately 110 Indian students from Urmia Medical University, including 90 from Jammu and Kashmir, successfully crossed the border into Armenia on Tuesday. The students have safely reached the Armenian capital Yerevan and accommodated at their designated hotels.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, The Central government have arranged tickets free of cost.“We are receiving information from the Ministry that tickets from Delhi to Srinagar are also being arranged to ensure a smooth and complete journey home for the students from Kashmir,” Nasir Khuehami, national convenor of the association, stated.

Students expected to reach Delhi soon

The students will depart from Yerevan Airport (EVN) at 08:45 hrs on 18 June 2025, flying to Doha (Hamad International Airport, DOH) on IndiGo flight 6E 9483 (A320). The flight is expected to arrive in Doha at 14:05 hrs. 

From Doha, they will board their connecting flight to Delhi (Indira Gandhi International Airport, Terminal 3, DEL). The second leg of the journey will begin at 15:05 hrs on IndiGo flight 6E 9487 (A320) and is expected to reach Delhi at 22:15 hrs. There is a possibility that the flight may experience a slight delay.

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association said that they are closely monitoring the situation and remain in constant coordination with the students and authorities to ensure their safe and swift return.“We are grateful to Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. @DrSJaishankar Ji for their timely intervention. We remain hopeful that the remaining students will also be evacuated at the earliest (sic),” Nasir added.

MENAFN18062025007385015968ID1109688278

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search