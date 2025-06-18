Ainewsbreaks Blusky AI Inc. (OTC: BSAI) To Upgrade To OTCID Tier On July 1, Signaling Stronger Market Position
About BluSky AI Inc.
Blusky AI, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a modular data center company dedicated to providing innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions that power the AI revolution. BluSky AI Inc. plans to revolutionize the AI compute landscape by addressing the immediate global AI supply shortage with cutting-edge, turnkey modular solutions across multiple locations. BluSky plans to transform the way AI companies access the compute power needed to drive innovation and growth.
About AINewsWire
AINewsWire ("AINW") is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence ("AI"), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward.
AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
