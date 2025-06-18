403
Zelenskyy Urges G7 to Keep Pressuring Russia
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an emotional appeal on Tuesday, urging the leaders of the G7 to maintain firm pressure on Russia to bring its invasion of Ukraine to a halt.
Zelenskyy vividly described a devastating assault that took place Monday in Kyiv, where 440 drones and 32 missiles — some carrying cluster warheads — were launched.
The intense attack resulted in 15 fatalities and 131 individuals wounded, with emergency crews still combing through debris in search of survivors.
He highlighted the active role of Ukrainian air defense forces across the nation, emphasizing that many of the drones and missiles were successfully neutralized.
“This is thanks in large part to your countries, to those who are helping us with air defense systems and missiles for them,” Zelenskyy declared to the G7 leaders gathered in Canada. “This support is truly a matter of life and death. We must continue receiving air defense systems and missiles.”
The Ukrainian leader also stressed the urgent necessity of shifting the manufacturing of air defense equipment to Ukrainian territory.
“This is not a luxury -- it is an urgent need to save lives, here and now.”
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is not acting independently in the conflict, relying on aid from nations like Iran and North Korea for manpower and weaponry.
Although President Donald Trump, known for his favorable remarks about Russia, exited the summit prior to Zelenskyy’s remarks, references to him and the role of the United States recurred throughout the meeting.
