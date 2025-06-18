Apple's Back To School Offer: Get FREE Airpods Or Apple Pencil With Mac And Ipad

With the return of Apple's Back to School campaign in India, kids who purchase qualifying Macs or iPads can receive a complimentary pair of AirPods or an Apple Pencil. The promotion is available online and in Apple Stores throughout India from June 17 to September 30, 2025. Accessories worth up to Rs 27,900 may be given to you for free or with a minor top-up, depending on the device you purchase. There is a valuable advantage to be gained whether you decide to go all out with a MacBook Pro or just get a new iPad Air.

The campaign uses a discount model, meaning that depending on the gadget you buy, you will receive a defined price on a certain accessory. Students may save up to Rs 10,900 on approved accessories for the iPad Air and iPad Pro. The discount increases to Rs 17,900 for the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac.

Apple Back to School campaign: How does it work?

You may select to receive a complimentary Apple Pencil Pro worth Rs 10,900 when you purchase an iPad Air, which starts at Rs 54,900. Or, for an additional Rs 2,000, you can purchase the AirPods 4, which retail for Rs 12,900. The iPad Pro, which starts at Rs 89,900, is also eligible for the same Rs 10,900 discount.

In terms of Macs, accessories for the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, which have beginning prices of Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,59,900, respectively, are discounted by Rs 17,900. This implies that the AirPods 4 with ANC, which retail for Rs 17,900, are yours for free. Alternatively, you could spend the remaining Rs 7,000 on something like the AirPods Pro 2, which costs Rs 24,900. Here, every product is included in the promotion, with the exception of the iPad Magic Keyboard, AirPods 4, and Apple Pencil Pro.

The iMac, which starts at Rs 1,29,900, also gets Rs 17,900 off - but you can only choose between AirPods 4 with ANC or the AirPods Pro 2.

Apple Back to School offer: Accessories you can buy

Here's a full list of the Apple accessories that can be bagged for free with eligible iPad and Mac purchases:

Apple Pencil Pro – Rs 10,900

AirPods 4 – Rs 12,900

AirPods 4 with ANC – Rs 17,900

AirPods Pro 2 – Rs 24,900

Magic Mouse – Rs 7,500

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID – Rs 17,500

Magic Keyboard for iPad – Rs 27,900

To access the deal, you can shop online via the Apple Store for Education (website and app) or head to an Apple Store in India. Just make sure you verify your student or educator status before checking out.