In Uganda: Procuring Responsibly Forest Stewardship Council

Forests account for 11.5% of Uganda's land and are vital to the nation's ecosystem. They provide timber, food, fuel, and medicines for many Ugandans. However, this green heart of Africa is facing a serious challenge.

In 2023 alone, Uganda lost 37.6 thousand hectares of its natural forests, according to Global Forest Watch. If this trend continues unchecked, it could lead to the disappearance of these essential natural forests in the coming decades, along with a wealth of irreplaceable biodiversity.

The impact of deforestation is deeply felt by local communities that rely on forests for their daily needs. For instance, Bangazi Edward, a resident of Buwala village in Jinja District, Eastern Uganda, highlights the growing pressure on the land:“We are having a problem with firewood because we have few trees, and the population is really big.” This situation underscores the urgent need for sustainable solutions.

Bold government policy

Fortunately, there is hope on the horizon. Uganda has recognized this danger and is taking action by enacting public policies and processes that promote sustainable public procurement. This strategic approach not only aims to preserve the environment but also enables the nation to meet its environmental and climate commitments.

Uganda aspires to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 12, particularly Target 12.7, which encourages sustainable public procurement practices in alignment with national policies and priorities. Lawrence Semakula, Accountant General in the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development said,“we have developed a national action plan for sustainable procurement, which we are integrating into the government procurement cycle.” This plan is meant to strengthen the inclusion of sustainability as a core part of public procurement and reduce environmental impacts of public development projects.

Responsible sourcing: a reality

As the nation rises to meet these challenges, it seeks to ensure that procurement is responsible and paves the way for a sustainable future.

One positive example of responsible procurement of wood for development in Uganda is Adrift Eco Lodge, an eco-conscious African lodge located near the Kalagala Falls on the Nile River in Eastern Uganda. Constructed using 70% FSC-certified timber sourced from the Busoga Forest Company (BFC), this eco-lodge demonstrates the possibilities of sustainable building practices. Leanne Haigh, Chief Executive Officer of Adrift, stated,“For us, it was a no-brainer about how we were going to build this property; procuring FSC sustainable wood was just part of that process.”

Scaling up sustainable sourcing in Uganda

Annah Agasha, Deputy Director of FSC Africa, believes the sustainable sourcing example in Uganda can be scaled. "Adrift's use of certified timber from Green Resources to build their ecolodge is a significant milestone," she says. "It demonstrates how businesses can contribute to sustainability while enhancing their own credentials. We aim to support them in showcasing this responsibility to their customers."

The Busoga Forestry Company Ltd. (BFC), a subsidiary of Green Resources AS, is dedicated to sustainable forest management and increasing the availability of responsibly sourced certified products in Uganda.

In 2019 and 2020, BFC obtained the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) Chain of Custody certificate and Forest Management Certificates, respectively. The FSC-FM certificate ensures responsible forest management, while the FSC-COC certificate guarantees the traceability of responsibly sourced wood and products from the forest to the consumer.

Benefits of responsible sourcing

BFC's impact goes beyond just responsible sourcing. With approximately 900 employees, primarily from local communities, the company supports over 16,000 individuals, fostering economic stability.

Through social funding, BFC invests in essential infrastructure, including schools, clinics, and clean water solutions, significantly improving local living standards. Recognizing the importance of education, BFC offers bursary programs and training opportunities that empower individuals and promote community development. Furthermore, BFC champions gender equality, with 32% of its workforce being women in various roles from middle management to equipment operators.

David Kiyingi Nyimbwa, Commissioner of the Procurement Policy and Management Department at the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, believes that FSC certification can promote legal forestry and strengthen the registration of sustainable forestry companies.“With FSC, we believe we can work together to promote legal forests and help in the registration of potential and actual [sustainability wood product] providers,” says David Kiyingi Nyimbwa.

The advantages of responsible forestry extend beyond environmental benefits and lead to positive changes in the lives of local people. Uganda's economic development is greatly reliant on forests, and there is promise. By carefully considering each procurement decision, making responsible choices, and sourcing wisely for development projects, Uganda can secure a sustainable future.

