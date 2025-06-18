No Ketamine, No Cocaine: Elon Musk Shares Negative Test Results Amid Drug Use Allegations

MENAFN - Live Mint) Elon Musk on Tuesday (June 17) shared an image of what appears to be a negative drug test for a wide range of substances including ketamine, cocaine, amphetamines, and cannabis. The test, dated June 11, was posted with a single-word caption: "lol"-a mocking response to allegations made in a New York Times report.

The image listed the test as being conducted via urine sample and noted the reason as“other.” The results showed negative readings for over 20 substances, such as benzodiazepines, ecstasy, opioids, PCP, and ethanol.

Musk:“I am NOT taking drugs!”

Responding to the Times article, Musk wrote in a follow-up post:“To be clear, I am NOT taking drugs! The New York Times was lying their a-- off.”

He acknowledged past use of ketamine , adding:“I tried 'prescription' ketamine a few years ago and said so on X, so this is not even news. It helps for getting out of dark mental holes, but haven't taken it since then.”

Background: NYT report sparks firestorm

The New York Times article published on Friday (May 30) cited unnamed sources alleging that Musk used a "cocktail" of substances -including ketamine, mushrooms, and ecstasy-while advising Donald Trump and running the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The report also said Musk experienced bladder issues due to heavy ketamine use and traveled with a pill box in 2024.

Oval Office farewell and a black eye

Adding to the spectacle, Musk appeared alongside Trump at a farewell event in the Oval Office on Friday, formally ending his role as head of DOGE-a post from which he slashed thousands of federal jobs. Observers noted Musk had a visible black eye .

Musk later said the injury came from a playful moment with his son:“I told X [his son] to punch me in the face. And he did. Turns out even a five-year-old punching you in the face actually is...” he said before trailing off.

Trump reacts:“Elon is a fantastic guy”

When asked Friday if he was aware of Musk's alleged drug use, President Trump said :“I wasn't.”

Still, Trump stood by Musk, adding:“I think Elon is a fantastic guy.”

Ongoing scrutiny

The situation continues to unfold as public attention grows around Musk's behavior and influence in politics. For now, Musk appears to be pushing back with test results and sarcasm.

