Diane Taylor Is Interviewed On“The Burnout Club” Podcast With Patrice Bonfiglio To Explore Healing Burnout

Beverly Hills California, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diane Taylor, founder and principal consultant of Glow Leadership, joined Patrice Bonfiglio on the latest episode of The Burnout Club podcast to unpack the deeper roots of burnout, ineffective leadership, and the overlooked emotional wounds that fuel workplace dysfunction. In a candid and insightful discussion, Taylor drew from her personal experience with burnout and grief to highlight how healing emotional trauma is key to becoming an effective, balanced leader.

Taylor, who spent 20 years in corporate human resources before launching Glow Leadership in 2013, emphasized the disconnect between traditional corporate wellness initiatives and true well-being.“There's always been a separation between leadership training and wellness, and that's why most programs don't stick,” she explained.“Balance is not about opposition-it's about integration.”

During the episode, Taylor discussed her 16-week Glow Online: Elevate Leadership Performance program, which integrates physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual wellness into leadership development. According to Taylor, nearly half of her participants now cite wellness-related lessons as their top takeaway-an increase that reflects a post-pandemic shift in workplace priorities.

Taylor also revealed the personal story behind her book, Elevate Potential, which offers a roadmap for professionals to confront internal barriers, reduce stress, and lead more authentically.“People think they're being overlooked for promotions because of a glass ceiling or lack of credentials,” said Taylor.“But it's often their unhealed wounds triggering behaviors that block influence and buy-in.”

In a powerful moment, Taylor shared how early childhood trauma and later career stress contributed to her own burnout and ultimately catalyzed her commitment to holistic coaching.“You can't be a better leader if you're not a more well human,” she said.

The episode offers critical insights for professionals seeking to overcome stagnation, recover from burnout, and elevate their leadership through self-awareness. Listeners can stream the episode here and explore Taylor's book Elevate Potential on Amazon.

