MODE Global Technology Suite Gains Momentum

MENAFN - PR Newswire) MODE VPO provides a clear line of sight to a customer's active and historic lanes and compares that to MODE's entire network, highlighting areas for cost improvements as well as backhaul and consolidation opportunities through machine learning and predictive analytics tied into the MODE Data Cloud. These insights allow a customer to better optimize their supply chain processes and improve overall visibility, including the ability to view lanes that could benefit from switching modes from both a cost and emissions perspective.

MODE IQ is a digital freight management tool that uses predictive rating and machine learning capabilities to create a frictionless carrier experience through automated bid board quoting and load matching. The goal is to minimize the amount of time spent on non-value add activities, freeing up carriers to focus on more business-critical activities like customer service and carrier relationship management.

"We're building a more intuitive and innovative supply chain," said Jason Roberts, MODE's SVP of digital enablement, "Making it easier than ever for customers, carriers and our employee and agent groups to capitalize on efficiencies and become more effective not only in their day-to-day interactions but also throughout the entire supply chain."

"The operational efficiencies that can be leveraged through these tools is no small thing, especially as it helps multiple stakeholders throughout the supply chain," said Lance Malesh, president and CEO of MODE Global. "Our vision is to be the trusted partner in logistics, and that means not only executing on transportation solutions but also providing customers and carriers with better tools that continuously improve their overall processes and workflows."

MODE Global continues to build out their technology suite in an effort to simplify stakeholder experiences while simultaneously providing more value to supply chains. To find out more about MODE Global's current technology suite, visit their website .

MODE Global is a multi-billion, multi-brand, 3PL platform and one of the world's leading logistics companies. We are the eighth-largest truckload freight brokerage and the largest non-asset intermodal provider in the United States. Through our family of brands, which includes Avenger Logistics, MODE Transportation and SUNTECKtts, we offer more than 30 years of experience providing exceptional service with a focus on customer experience. MODE Global delivers efficient, reliable transportation services around the world to more than 10,000 customers across a diverse set of markets. Powered by a sophisticated suite of technology solutions, MODE makes supply chain management easy through relationships with more than 100,000 carriers and agents in 230 locations throughout North America. For more information on how to transform your shipping solutions, please visit .

