Blank Rome Welcomes Matrimonial & Family Law Partner Sarah M. Luetto In Los Angeles

Los Angeles, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Sarah M. Luetto has joined the firm's Los Angeles office as a partner in the Matrimonial & Family Law group. Sarah is an experienced family law litigator and focuses her practice on both high-conflict casesinvolving contentious litigation and cases involvingnegotiated settlements. Sarah joins Blank Rome from Hersh Mannis LLP where she was a partner.

“We are pleased to welcome Sarah to the firm,” said Grant S. Palmer , Blank Rome's Chair and Managing Partner.“Sarah's remarkable courtroom experience and deep commitment to the practice of family law will be invaluable assets to our national Matrimonial & Family Law group and the firm as a whole. Sarah's ability to navigate complex and often contentious cases will greatly benefit our clients and elevate our practice.”

Sarah has extensive experience representing high profile and high net worth clients with diverse asset portfolios across the spectrum of family law, including divorce, custody and access rights, parenting plan assessments, child support and spousal maintenance, domestic violence, and complex financial matters. Her experience includes the valuation and division of intellectual property, restricted stock units (“RSUs”), real estate holdings, and other sophisticated financial interests.

Sarah is a Certified Family Law Specialist by the State Bar of California. This certification is granted only after rigorous examination, extensive experience in the field of family law, and significant continuing education in family law. She is also a graduate of the nationally recognized Family Law Trial Institute in Houston, Texas.

“Sarah is a terrific addition to our firm and our leading matrimonial practice,” said Kristina Royce , partner and co-chair of the Matrimonial & Family Law group.“Sarah is well-known for her strategic thinking, advocacy skills, and ability to establish trust with clients involved in complex family matters. Whether litigating in court or negotiating behind the scenes, Sarah aims to provide results-driven representation that aligns with her clients' long-term financial and personal goals. She will make an excellent addition to our Matrimonial & Family Law group in Los Angeles and across the country.”

“I am thrilled to join Blank Rome's nationally recognized Matrimonial & Family Law group,” said Sarah.“Blank Rome's matrimonial and family law attorneys are highly regarded from coast to coast. I have previously worked as opposing counsel with several of the firm's partners and associates-experiences that underscored Blank Rome's high standards of professionalism and advocacy and furthered my interest in joining a team renowned for its leadership in this field. I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to provide our clients with exceptional service.”

In addition to her private practice, Sarah serves on the board of the Harriett Buhai Center for Family Law, a legal non-profit organization in Los Angeles that provides free legal services, education, and advocacy to low-income individuals in family law matters. The Buhai Center empowers clients to protect themselves and their children from domestic violence, poverty, and instability. Sarah first volunteered with the organization during law school and continues to support the organization, which recognized her longstanding commitment with its 2025 Distinguished Service Award.

Sarah earned her J.D. from the University of Southern California Law School, and her B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

