Clozd Launches The Clozd Expert Network To Expand Interview Capabilities

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This initiative builds on the exceptional foundation established by Clozd's industry-leading in-house team of interview consultants, who have collectively conducted nearly 50,000 win-loss interviews and are trusted by the world's most respected B2B companies. Known for delivering insightful, executive-caliber findings, this internal team will continue to serve as the core of Clozd's service delivery model.

The CEN builds on that legacy by providing access to former executives and senior leaders with domain-specific expertise, specially selected to unlock candid conversations at the highest levels of target accounts. These experts are trained and certified by Clozd to use the same rigorous methodology honed by its internal team, ensuring consistency, reliability, and depth across all interviews-whether conducted by Clozd in-house consultants or CEN experts.

"The Clozd Expert Network enhances the range of interview capabilities we provide our clients," said Andrew Peterson, co-CEO of Clozd. "While our internal consultants continue to deliver outstanding insights across Flex, Scale, and Premium offerings, this network introduces an exciting new dimension-empowering clients to deploy executive-level interviewers when access, context, or credibility at the C-suite level calls for it."

With this launch, Clozd has further expanded its market-leading suite of interview options:



Flex : On-demand video response interviews for fast, scalable feedback



Scale : Affordable, live interviews powered by Clozd's seasoned in-house team



Premium : White-glove, high-touch interviews led by top-performing Clozd consultants

CEN : Executive interviews conducted by industry veterans-ideal for sensitive or senior-level buyer conversations

Whether seeking breadth of coverage, cost efficiency, or strategic executive insight, Clozd clients can match the right resource to every win-loss scenario-all within a single, integrated platform.

To learn more about the Clozd Expert Network, visit .

Media Contact :

Danielle Talbot

[email protected]

SOURCE Clozd