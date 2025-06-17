Scenthound Builds On Growth Momentum With New Multi-Unit Agreement In Wisconsin

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Spearheading the growth across Wisconsin is husband and wife, Kevin and Tracey Scharnek, and their daughter Riley. The local family is no stranger to franchising as they were previously multi-unit owners with Orangetheory Fitness, with Kevin also serving as an area developer for a decade. In addition to his franchise background, Kevin brings more than 20 years of global marketing and sales experience. Riley, who will be the face of the business, earned a degree from the University of Wisconsin – Madison and worked in corporate retail for a few years.

"With my parents being former franchisees of Orangetheory Fitness, in a way, I grew up in the franchising world," shared Riley. "I knew I always wanted to dive into entrepreneurship, and after we discovered Scenthound, we knew we needed to bring these essential services to dogs across the greater Milwaukee area. Dogs are truly family, and I look forward to educating dog parents on how to better care for their four-legged loved one."

In addition to Wauwatosa, the Scharneks are targeting high traffic suburban areas such as Brookfield, Menomonee Falls, Pewaukee and Shorewood for their additional four locations.

"Similarly to when we became franchisees of Orangetheory, we know there is a need for the types of services Scenthound offers," added Kevin. "Orangetheory paved its own path in the fitness industry providing preventative wellness for humans and Scenthound is the dog equivalent, creating an entirely new category that offers accessible routine wellness services so dogs can live longer, happier lives."

The 2025 IFA Economic Outlook Report projects that the Midwest's franchise output will continue to outpace the national growth rate in 2025. Recognizing this trend, the brand has identified Ohio, Illinois, Indianapolis and Oklahoma as key growth areas for franchise expansion and has prime territories available across the U.S.

"It speaks volumes when a franchise veteran invests in your brand – they know what to look for in a concept and how to build a successful business," says Tim Vogel, Co-Founder and CEO of Scenthound. "Looking toward our future growth, we want to partner with franchisees who have similar backgrounds as Riley, Kevin and Tracey. They are already a strong addition to our system, and I know their passion for dog wellness will benefit many pets across Wisconsin."

With the pet industry expected to reach $277 billion by 2030 , Scenthound is primed for explosive growth. Being category creators in a recession-resistant industry, both multi-unit operators and aspiring entrepreneurs are flocking to Scenthound's franchise opportunity.

About Scenthound

Founded in 2015, Scenthound , the nation's first dog wellness franchise concept, offers monthly hygiene services for affordable and accessible routine dog care. With a unique focus on pet health and hygiene, the brand's services are elevated through the integration of innovative technology, including its proprietary S.C.E.N.T. Check® (Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails, and Teeth) detailing an assessment of each dog's external well-being following its monthly visit to a 'Scenter.' Today, Scenthound has finalized plans for over 300 franchised and corporate-owned locations across 30 states and is positioned for explosive growth across the U.S. For more information about Scenthound's unique membership offerings, visit or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit .

