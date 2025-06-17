RWE Continues To Support U.S. Energy Dominance With Nearly 4 Gigawatts Of Energy Projects Under Construction



Onsite construction currently underway on 29 projects totaling 3.9 gigawatts of onshore wind, solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS) across 11 U.S. states

RWE's domestic investments created more than 5,000 U.S. jobs in 2024 alone, bolstering local economies while helping to meet the increased demand for electricity

AUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RWE, the third largest renewable energy company in the U.S., is progressing on its commitment to expand its footprint in the United States and currently has nearly 4 gigawatts (3,875 megawatts) of onshore wind, solar and battery energy storage projects under construction. RWE is bolstering U.S. energy infrastructure and enabling energy security by moving forward with critical energy projects from coast to coast.

Andrew Flanagan, CEO, RWE Clean Energy: "As demand for electricity grows, RWE is prepared to meet the moment through our investments to expand our U.S. generating portfolio and bring more homegrown energy to market. The nearly 4 GW of projects currently under construction will add cost-competitive and reliable electricity supply in regions across the country furthering America's energy independence as part of an all-of-the-above strategy, while simultaneously delivering substantial benefits to local and rural communities through job creation, tax revenues and local investments."

RWE's construction projects created more than 5,000 jobs in 2024 alone. Additionally, RWE believes in bolstering the American workforce by working closely with locally-sourced labor on multiple projects and supporting apprenticeship programs that are providing lifelong skills and career pathways. As a result of predominantly sourcing equipment in the U.S., and working with leading domestic manufacturers, offtakers and contractors, the projects provide local jobs, economic growth and help to enhance domestic energy generation in the U.S.

Onsite construction is underway at 29 projects across 11 U.S. states , including four projects of note:



Baron Winds II : Located in Steuben County, New York, this 117 MW wind farm complements phase one of Baron Winds, which has a current installed capacity of 122 MW. The two projects combined are expected to provide power to over 50,000 homes, once operational. Baron Winds II created an estimated 300 jobs during construction and will provide $24 million in tax revenue support for local schools and communities over its lifetime.



WR Graceland: A 150 MW solar farm in Shelby County, Tennessee, the project will power more than 24,000 homes once completed. Graceland Solar supported approximately 300 jobs at peak construction, and once in operation, will employ multiple permanent positions onsite and generate over $20 million in community-supporting tax revenue over its lifespan. RWE is an active champion of education in the local community, sponsoring a Junior Achievement event in May 2024 and teaming up with Memphis-Shelby County Schools to spark student interest in clean energy careers.



Ventasso: A 50 MW (200 MWh) battery storage project near San Diego, California, will use 33 outdoor battery containers and will enhance regional grid stability. Once completed, this project will bolster electric reliability during periods of peak energy demand. Ventasso supported an estimated 100 jobs during construction and will provide more than $300,000 of benefits to local schools, once operational.

Arlington Valley: This 125 MW solar project in Maricopa County, Arizona, will power around 27,000 homes annually. It created an estimated 200 employment opportunities during construction and will provide $10 million in property tax revenue over the its lifetime.

For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" rw .

For further inquiries:

Patricia Kakridas

Sr. Manager, Media & Public Relations

Corporate Communications

RWE Clean Energy

M + 619-753-5206

E [email protected]

RWE in the US

Through its subsidiary RWE Clean Energy, RWE is the third largest renewable energy company in the United States, with a presence in most U.S. states from coast to coast. RWE's team of about 2,000 employees in the U.S. stands ready to help meet the nation's growing energy needs. With its homegrown and fastest-to-market product, RWE supports the goal of American Energy dominance and independence. To that end, RWE Clean Energy is committed to increasing its already strong asset base of over 10 gigawatts of operating wind, solar and battery projects, focusing on providing high-quality jobs. RWE invests in local and rural communities while strengthening domestic manufacturing supporting the renaissance of American industry. This is complemented by RWE's energy trading business. RWE is also a major offtaker of American liquified natural gas (LNG).

As an energy company with a successful history spanning more than 125 years, RWE has an extensive knowledge of the energy markets and an excellent expertise in all major power generation and storage technologies, from nuclear, coal and gas to hydro, batteries, wind and solar.

SOURCE RWE

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED