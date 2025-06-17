The Acne Queen Of Tiktok, Marlynnae, Transforms Viral Following Into Fast-Growing Skincare Brand

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tip Top Branding is proud to announce the successful launch and rapid rise of Marlynnae Glow , a creator-led skincare brand developed in partnership with TikTok sensation Marlynnae (@xxpushinpretty), whose bold and unfiltered approach to skincare has earned her over 1.3 million followers. Since its debut on January 18, 2025, Marlynnae Glow has experienced impressive momentum, resonating strongly with Gen Z audiences seeking authenticity, relatability, and real skin care solutions.Launched under the strategic guidance of Tip Top Branding, Marlynnae Glow reflects Marlynnae's personal journey - from acne content creator to brand founder. The first product, HydroHugs Pimple Patches , quickly garnered attention for its effectiveness and standout packaging, selling out multiple times in its first few months. Reviewers praised the product not only for its results but also for the brand's commitment to fun, approachable skin care that embraces imperfection.Building on that success, Marlynnae Glow released Pretty Popper, a 2-in-1 pink extraction tool designed for home use, which sold out within 48 hours. The brand has since expanded its product line to include Pretty Lip Kit-ty, a three-piece lip combo that became a favorite among beauty influencers, as well as newer additions like Pretty Pinch. The common thread throughout the product line is a celebration of confidence, individuality, and“real skin”-a message that resonates with a generation turning away from heavily filtered beauty standards.“Marlynnae is a rising, unstoppable talent with incredible potential,” says Ori Kakuli, Founder and CEO of Tip Top Branding.“She's earned the love of her audience by being 100% herself - real, raw, and caring. This is just the beginning.”Tip Top Branding, founded in 2024, is a talent and branding agency dedicated to helping digital creators grow their influence and transform into brand founders. With a curated approach to creator management and brand incubation, Tip Top Branding provides end-to-end support for influencers seeking to launch successful products rooted in authenticity.What began as a viral TikTok persona has evolved into a growing brand movement. With Marlynnae Glow, the message is clear: Pretty isn't perfect. Pretty is real.More information is available at .About Tip Top BrandingTip Top Branding is a creator-first talent and branding agency that works closely with digital influencers to grow their platforms, build sustainable audiences, and launch purpose-driven product lines. Founded in 2024 by Ori Kakuli, the agency specializes in strategic brand development for creators ready to take the next step in entrepreneurship.About Marlynnae GlowFounded in 2025 by Marlynnae in partnership with Tip Top Branding, Marlynnae Glow is a skincare and beauty brand rooted in realness, not perfection. With a mission to celebrate confidence and authenticity, the brand offers effective, accessible, and playful beauty tools and treatments for Gen Z and beyond.

