Gingivitis Market Set To Grow Substantially Through 2032, Delveinsight Projects Procter And Gamble, Colgate Palmolive, Glaxosmithkline, Amyndas Pharma, Rowpar Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Gingivitis Companies in the market include - Procter and Gamble, Colgate Palmolive, GlaxoSmithKline, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals, Biomedical Development Corporation, Rowpar Pharmaceuticals, and others.

The Gingivitis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Gingivitis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Gingivitis market dynamics.

DelveInsight's “Gingivitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of Gingivitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as Gingivitis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Gingivitis market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

To Know in detail about the Gingivitis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Gingivitis Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Gingivitis Market Report:



The Gingivitis Market Size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

In April 2025, Scientists at Penn Dental Medicine have created a plant-derived therapy aimed at treating periodontal conditions like gingivitis and periodontitis. This anti-senescence approach, known as "senotherapy," combines dasatinib, an enzyme inhibitor, with quercetin, a naturally occurring flavonoid compound found in plants.

Globally the prevalence of Gingivitis is common in both developed and developing countries, around 20-50% of the population is affected by Gingivitis

Prevalence of Gingivitis is common among people of age 18-40 years

Over 50% of the adults suffer from Gingivitis on an average of 3 to 4 teeth

The estimated prevalence of Gingivitis in children from age 12-to 15 years was about 29.6%

Key Gingivitis Companies: P rocter and Gamble, Colgate Palmolive, GlaxoSmithKline, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals, Biomedical Development Corporation, Rowpar Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Gingivitis Therapies: Stannous Fluoride Dentifrice, Amine, Stannous fluoride, AMY-101, Iocide Oral Rinse, ClōSYS®, and others The Gingivitis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that males and females both are equally more affected in the case of Gingivitis

Gingivitis Overview:

Gingivitis is a mild and early stage of gum disease caused by plaque buildup on the teeth. It leads to red, swollen, and bleeding gums, especially during brushing or flossing. Although not usually painful, if left untreated, gingivitis can progress to more severe gum conditions like periodontitis.

Get a Free sample for the Gingivitis Market Report:

Gingivitis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Gingivitis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Gingivitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Gingivitis

Prevalent Cases of Gingivitis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Gingivitis Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Gingivitis

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Gingivitis epidemiology trends @ Gingivitis Epidemiological Insights

Gingivitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Gingivitis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Gingivitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Gingivitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Gingivitis Therapies and Key Companies



Stannous Fluoride Dentifrice: Procter and Gamble

Amine: Colgate Palmolive

Stannous fluoride: GlaxoSmithKline

AMY-101: Amyndas Pharmaceuticals

Iocide Oral Rinse: Biomedical Development Corporation ClōSYS®: Rowpar Pharmaceuticals

To know more about Gingivitis treatment, visit @ Gingivitis Medications

Gingivitis Market Drivers



Rising prevalence of gingivitis

Growing oral health awareness

Expansion of OTC and irrigation devices Technological innovation

Gingivitis Market Barriers



Limited awareness in developing regions

High cost of advanced therapies

Competition with general oral care products Access and infrastructure issues

Scope of the Gingivitis Market Report



Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Gingivitis Companies: Procter and Gamble, Colgate Palmolive, GlaxoSmithKline, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals, Biomedical Development Corporation, Rowpar Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Gingivitis Therapies: Stannous Fluoride Dentifrice, Amine, Stannous fluoride, AMY-101, Iocide Oral Rinse, ClōSYS®, and others

Gingivitis Therapeutic Assessment: Gingivitis current marketed and Gingivitis emerging therapies

Gingivitis Market Dynamics: Gingivitis market drivers and Gingivitis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Gingivitis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Gingivitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Gingivitis market share @ Gingivitis Treatment Landscape

Table of Contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. SWOT analysis

4. Gingivitis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Gingivitis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Gingivitis Disease Background and Overview

7. Gingivitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Gingivitis

9. Gingivitis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Unmet Needs

11. Gingivitis Emerging Therapies

12. Gingivitis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Gingivitis Market Analysis (2018–2030)

14. Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Gingivitis Market drivers

16. Gingivitis Market barriers

17. Appendix

18. Gingivitis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.