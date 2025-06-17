Gingivitis Market Set To Grow Substantially Through 2032, Delveinsight Projects Procter And Gamble, Colgate Palmolive, Glaxosmithkline, Amyndas Pharma, Rowpar Pharma
The Key Gingivitis Companies in the market include - Procter and Gamble, Colgate Palmolive, GlaxoSmithKline, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals, Biomedical Development Corporation, Rowpar Pharmaceuticals, and others.
The Gingivitis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Gingivitis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Gingivitis market dynamics.
DelveInsight's “Gingivitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of Gingivitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as Gingivitis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
The Gingivitis market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.
Some of the key facts of the Gingivitis Market Report:
The Gingivitis Market Size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).
In April 2025, Scientists at Penn Dental Medicine have created a plant-derived therapy aimed at treating periodontal conditions like gingivitis and periodontitis. This anti-senescence approach, known as "senotherapy," combines dasatinib, an enzyme inhibitor, with quercetin, a naturally occurring flavonoid compound found in plants.
Globally the prevalence of Gingivitis is common in both developed and developing countries, around 20-50% of the population is affected by Gingivitis
Prevalence of Gingivitis is common among people of age 18-40 years
Over 50% of the adults suffer from Gingivitis on an average of 3 to 4 teeth
The estimated prevalence of Gingivitis in children from age 12-to 15 years was about 29.6%
Key Gingivitis Companies: P rocter and Gamble, Colgate Palmolive, GlaxoSmithKline, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals, Biomedical Development Corporation, Rowpar Pharmaceuticals, and others
Key Gingivitis Therapies: Stannous Fluoride Dentifrice, Amine, Stannous fluoride, AMY-101, Iocide Oral Rinse, ClōSYS®, and others
The Gingivitis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that males and females both are equally more affected in the case of Gingivitis
Gingivitis Overview:
Gingivitis is a mild and early stage of gum disease caused by plaque buildup on the teeth. It leads to red, swollen, and bleeding gums, especially during brushing or flossing. Although not usually painful, if left untreated, gingivitis can progress to more severe gum conditions like periodontitis.
Gingivitis Epidemiology
The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.
Gingivitis Epidemiology Segmentation:
The Gingivitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:
Total Prevalence of Gingivitis
Prevalent Cases of Gingivitis by severity
Gender-specific Prevalence of Gingivitis
Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Gingivitis
Gingivitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities
The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Gingivitis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Gingivitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.
Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.
The report also covers the Gingivitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.
Gingivitis Therapies and Key Companies
Stannous Fluoride Dentifrice: Procter and Gamble
Amine: Colgate Palmolive
Stannous fluoride: GlaxoSmithKline
AMY-101: Amyndas Pharmaceuticals
Iocide Oral Rinse: Biomedical Development Corporation
ClōSYS®: Rowpar Pharmaceuticals
Gingivitis Market Drivers
Rising prevalence of gingivitis
Growing oral health awareness
Expansion of OTC and irrigation devices
Technological innovation
Gingivitis Market Barriers
Limited awareness in developing regions
High cost of advanced therapies
Competition with general oral care products
Access and infrastructure issues
Scope of the Gingivitis Market Report
Study Period: 2019–2032
Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]
Key Gingivitis Companies: Procter and Gamble, Colgate Palmolive, GlaxoSmithKline, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals, Biomedical Development Corporation, Rowpar Pharmaceuticals, and others
Key Gingivitis Therapies: Stannous Fluoride Dentifrice, Amine, Stannous fluoride, AMY-101, Iocide Oral Rinse, ClōSYS®, and others
Gingivitis Therapeutic Assessment: Gingivitis current marketed and Gingivitis emerging therapies
Gingivitis Market Dynamics: Gingivitis market drivers and Gingivitis market barriers
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
Gingivitis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Gingivitis Market Access and Reimbursement
