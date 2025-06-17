Electronic Grade Nitric Acid Market To Reach USD 135.10 Million By 2032, Driven By Semiconductor And EV Battery Industry Growth Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising miniaturization of electronic components and increased adoption of advanced chip fabrication technologies are fueling demand for ultra-pure nitric acid globally. Austin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electronic Grade Nitric Acid Market Size was valued at USD 87.80 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 135.10 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.54% over the forecast period of 2025-2032. Rising Demand from High-Tech Industries Accelerates Adoption of Ultra-Pure Nitric Acid in Semiconductor and Electronics Manufacturing The electronic grade nitric acid market is expanding due to surging demand from the semiconductor and electronics sectors, requiring ultra-pure chemicals. EPA regulations and a record $80 billion in U.S. semiconductor investments in 2023 have driven this trend. Companies like BASF and Honeywell have increased production capacities to meet industry needs. Additionally, growing applications in healthcare and medical devices, along with ongoing research in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, further boost the demand for high-purity nitric acid solutions.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 202 4 USD 87.80 million Market Size by 2032 USD 135.10 million CAGR CAGR of 5.54% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers . Federal CHIPS Act incentives accelerate domestic high-purity nitric acid production.

. Low natural gas prices drive cost-efficiencies for electronic grade nitric acid producers.

By Purity , the Ultra-High Purity (99.9999% and above) Segment dominated the Electronic Grade Nitric Acid Market in 2024 with a 51.6% Market Share.

This dominance is largely attributable to the stringent purity requirements of semiconductor manufacturing, where contaminants can severely impact chip performance and yield. Leading semiconductor manufacturers such as Intel and TSMC rely heavily on ultra-high purity nitric acid for wafer cleaning and etching processes. Investments in fabs equipped with advanced lithography and etching tools have further increased demand for this segment. Additionally, advancements in purification technology by chemical producers like BASF have ensured consistent supply at these ultra-high purity levels, consolidating the segment's market leadership.

By Application , Semiconductor Application dominated the Electronic Grade Nitric Acid Market in 2024 with a 57.2% Market Share.

This dominance is due to the critical role nitric acid plays in wafer cleaning, etching, and surface preparation during semiconductor fabrication. The surge in demand for semiconductors across consumer electronics, automotive electronics, and data centers drives this dominance. The transition toward 5G, AI, and IoT technologies has accelerated chip production, reinforcing the importance of high-purity chemicals. Key industry players such as Applied Materials and Lam Research frequently collaborate with chemical suppliers to ensure nitric acid meets precise electronic grade standards, further supporting the market's semiconductor segment growth.

By Region, Asia Pacific dominated the Electronic Grade Nitric Acid Market in 2024, Holding a 44.3% Market Share.

Asia Pacific leads the Electronic Grade Nitric Acid Market due to its strong semiconductor manufacturing base in China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. Government initiatives like“Made in China 2025” and investments in fabs boost local production. Growing solar and LCD panel industries further increase demand. Key chemical producers like Sumitomo and Mitsui have regional facilities, supported by skilled labor and cost advantages, strengthening the region's market dominance.

Recent Developments

. In November 2024, UBE Corporation announced a 30 % expansion of its high‐purity nitric acid production capacity at the Ube Chemical Factory to meet surging semiconductor industry demand

. In March 2024, BASF secured up to USD 75 million from the U.S. DOE in 2024 to develop low-carbon nitric acid production at its Freeport, Texas facility.





