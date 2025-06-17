403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Boston federal court states Trump NIH funding cuts are unlawful
(MENAFN) A federal court in Boston has ruled that the Trump administration acted unlawfully when it halted funding for research tied to diversity initiatives at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), according to reports.
The decision, delivered on Monday, found that the administration's cancellation of over one billion US dollars in research grants—deemed linked to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs—violated federal statutes and must be reversed.
US District Judge William Young, who presided over the non-jury trial, determined the cuts were discriminatory against minority communities and declared them "void and illegal."
Young, a Reagan-era appointee, ordered that funding be reinstated for the Democratic-led states and organizations that had brought legal action in response to the terminations.
He strongly condemned the defunding of minority-focused research efforts, stating, "I've never seen a record where racial discrimination was so palpable."
The decision, delivered on Monday, found that the administration's cancellation of over one billion US dollars in research grants—deemed linked to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs—violated federal statutes and must be reversed.
US District Judge William Young, who presided over the non-jury trial, determined the cuts were discriminatory against minority communities and declared them "void and illegal."
Young, a Reagan-era appointee, ordered that funding be reinstated for the Democratic-led states and organizations that had brought legal action in response to the terminations.
He strongly condemned the defunding of minority-focused research efforts, stating, "I've never seen a record where racial discrimination was so palpable."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- AIXA Miner Announces Major Updates To Its Cloud Mining Platform
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- FBS Releases Market Outlook On Bitcoin Following US-China Trade Truce
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
CommentsNo comment