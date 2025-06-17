Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Boston federal court states Trump NIH funding cuts are unlawful

2025-06-17 09:44:56
(MENAFN) A federal court in Boston has ruled that the Trump administration acted unlawfully when it halted funding for research tied to diversity initiatives at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), according to reports.

The decision, delivered on Monday, found that the administration's cancellation of over one billion US dollars in research grants—deemed linked to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs—violated federal statutes and must be reversed.

US District Judge William Young, who presided over the non-jury trial, determined the cuts were discriminatory against minority communities and declared them "void and illegal."

Young, a Reagan-era appointee, ordered that funding be reinstated for the Democratic-led states and organizations that had brought legal action in response to the terminations.

He strongly condemned the defunding of minority-focused research efforts, stating, "I've never seen a record where racial discrimination was so palpable."

