Blockfills Integrates With Zodia Custody To Fulfill Institutional Demand For FCA-Regulated Digital Market-Access

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking)BlockFillsa pioneer innovator in the digital asset sector for liquidity provision, and cutting-edge SaaS tech, has announced their integration with digital asset servicing provider Zodia Custody to provide secure, registered digital asset market-access to its customers worldwide; fulfilling the demand for compliance-approved, best-in-class digital asset custody solutions on an FCA-registered platform.

The partnership, equipping BlockFills with access to the UK-domiciled, FCA-registered digital asset custody platform, will designate BlockFills as a trusted component of the lifecycle for institutions that may require regulated custody and higher levels of regulatory compliance. Additionally, Zodia Custody clients will acquire access to BlockFills' unparalleled digital asset technology and liquidity across spot, derivatives and credit markets.

“Upper-echelon financial institutions, funds, and family offices have increasingly requested that BlockFills integrate with a UK-domiciled, FCA registered custody provider with cutting-edge technology,” said Nick Hammer, co-founder, and CEO of BlockFills.“The formation of this relationship is our answer to our clients looking for a highly regulated and secure custody solution.”

Patrick Zielbauer, BlockFills' Managing Director of Sales, continues:“The combination of Zodia Custody's focus on loss prevention, proof of ownership, and segregation of duty with the established custody approach championed by Standard Chartered and Northern Trust is the solution our clients have asked for.”

“We are elated to be partnering with BlockFills to provide institutions with a safe passage into the digital asset market; it is essential to offer both the highest levels of security and compliance,” said Julian Sawyer, CEO of Zodia Custody.“Through Zodia Custody, BlockFills' customers will access cutting-edge, digital asset-native technology including cold-storage security with 24/7, instant availability alongside bank-level compliance and governance. They will also benefit from full safeguarding and segregation mirroring the UK CASS principles. The addition of a market participant of BlockFills' pedigree will enhance our objective of encouraging the institutional adoption of digital asset markets.”

Founded in 2018, BlockFills has propelled itself to be one of the fastest growing crypto liquidity and technology providers globally. They are poised to further their position as an asset to their over 1100 institutional clients across 50 countries, in arming their patrons with the tech, risk mitigation, deep liquidity, 24/7 market-access, and white glove support they need to safely launch or scale their digital asset business.

Zodia Custody, an institutional digital asset servicing company based in London, offers services to clients across the globe – enabling institutions to invest safely and securely in digital assets. As a subsidiary of Standard Chartered with backing from Northern Trust and SBI Holdings, Zodia Custody satisfies institutional investors' needs for a digital asset servicing provider that meets investors' high standards and expectations, whilst maintaining the flexibility required to adapt to the ever-changing digital asset market.

Zodia implements the requirements of the 5AMLD and applies the same standards as Standard Chartered relating to AML, FCC, and KYC. It implements the requirements of the FATF Travel Rule. Zodia Custody Limited is registered in the UK with the FCA as a digital asset business under the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds Regulations 2017. Zodia Custody (Ireland) Limited is registered with the Central Bank of Ireland as a VASP under Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010 (as amended). Zodia Custody (Ireland) Limited was established in Ireland in August 2021. Zodia Custody Limited is registered with the CSSF in Luxembourg as a Virtual Asset Service Provider in accordance with article 7-1 (2) of the law dated 12 November 2004 on the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing, as amended.

BlockFills is a disruptive financial technology firm dedicated to the provision of end-to-end solutions for global crypto currency market participants. The Company has successfully built and deployed a cutting-edge multi-asset technology platform that solves major liquidity fragmentation problems in the marketplace. The platform provides price discovery, price aggregation, electronic order matching, smart order routing and trade reconciliation solutions for institutions in the digital spot, derivatives, and credit markets. In addition, BlockFills provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that simplify all aspects of the trade lifecycle for institutions in the sector.

To reach BlockFills regarding business opportunities, please email ... , or for more information, please visit .

