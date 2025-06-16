Merck Manuals Launches AI-Powered Search Tool, Providing Enhanced Access To Trusted Medical Information And Resources

RAHWAY, N.J., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Merck Manuals , a comprehensive digital health resource, announced today it has launched a new search tool enhanced by artificial intelligence to provide patients and other health care consumers with streamlined access to the trusted medical information and resources provided by the Manuals. The new tool, powered by Google Cloud's Vertex AI Search and implemented in partnership with Google Cloud Consulting, scans the comprehensive content in the Merck Manuals to bring users reliable and relevant insights and search results.

"We're committed to providing access to the best and most current medical information to people around the world, and this new AI-powered tool is our latest step in advancing that mission," said Merck Manuals Editor-in-Chief Sandy Falk, MD. "The Manuals AI-enhanced search allows patients, families, and all health care consumers to get access to trustworthy medical information in a faster way. All content in the Manuals is written by leading physician experts, not by AI or medical writers. This new tool provides the best of both worlds, users get the benefit of the latest technology, promptly receiving medical information from the same reliable source they've trusted for over 100 years."

Users can ask questions like "how should I treat a bee sting?" or "what are the signs of covid?" and receive a detailed AI-generated response. They can also do further research through the search results provided along with the answer that link to relevant consumer chapters and resources from the Manuals. The answers are clear and easy to understand, and the tool supports many different languages. It is designed to provide patient-focused medical information, including references and further resources, to help enable more informed decisions.

The new feature is now live and appears as a floating button on every page of the Merck Manuals consumer website.

About The Merck Manuals

Merck Manuals (known as MSD Manuals outside the US and Canada) is a comprehensive medical resource, with contributions from more than 350 medical experts. Its content is reviewed by an independent editorial board and is regularly updated to maintain relevance and accuracy. Visitors to will find a continually expanding collection of assets, including news feeds, expert commentary, infographics, videos, podcasts, 3D models, as well as health calculators and trackers. Provided as a public service by Merck & Co., Inc., the digital offering represents the most current information derived from The Merck Manuals, a series of medical reference books that have long been trusted by healthcare professionals and patients.

About Merck

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world – and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information, visit and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter) , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

SOURCE The Merck Manuals

