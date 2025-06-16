403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
King Receives Call From Greece PM To Discuss Regional De-Escalation
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 16 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II received a phone call from Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday, during which they discussed ways to de-escalate the latest tensions in the region.
His Majesty stressed the urgency of concerted international efforts to reach comprehensive calm, warning of the consequences of Israel's attack on Iran on the region's security and stability.
The King reiterated Jordan's firm stance that it will not allow its territory to be used as a battleground for any conflict.
Amman, June 16 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II received a phone call from Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday, during which they discussed ways to de-escalate the latest tensions in the region.
His Majesty stressed the urgency of concerted international efforts to reach comprehensive calm, warning of the consequences of Israel's attack on Iran on the region's security and stability.
The King reiterated Jordan's firm stance that it will not allow its territory to be used as a battleground for any conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
CommentsNo comment