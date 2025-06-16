Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King Receives Call From Greece PM To Discuss Regional De-Escalation


2025-06-16 08:06:01
Amman, June 16 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II received a phone call from Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday, during which they discussed ways to de-escalate the latest tensions in the region.
His Majesty stressed the urgency of concerted international efforts to reach comprehensive calm, warning of the consequences of Israel's attack on Iran on the region's security and stability.
The King reiterated Jordan's firm stance that it will not allow its territory to be used as a battleground for any conflict.

