Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India’s Wholesale Price Inflation Sees Sharp Decline in May

India’s Wholesale Price Inflation Sees Sharp Decline in May


2025-06-16 07:58:24
(MENAFN) India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation sharply declined to just 0.39 percent in May 2025, marking its lowest level in over a year, according to data published Monday by the federal Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

“The annual rate of inflation based on All India WPI number is 0.39 percent (provisional) for the month of May 2025 (over May 2024),” the ministry confirmed in its official release.

This modest inflation rate in May was driven mainly by rising costs in several sectors. As the ministry explained, “Positive rate of inflation in May 2025 is primarily due to increase in prices of manufacture of food products, electricity, other manufacturing, chemicals and chemical products, manufacture of other transport equipment and non-food articles etc.”

By comparison, the WPI inflation stood at 0.85 percent in April and was higher at 2.25 percent (final) in March, illustrating a clear downward trend.

The WPI inflation, which tracks wholesale market price movements, is heavily influenced by significant fluctuations in commodity prices on the global stage, either upward or downward.

MENAFN16062025000045017169ID1109679656

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search