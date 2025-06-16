403
India’s Wholesale Price Inflation Sees Sharp Decline in May
(MENAFN) India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation sharply declined to just 0.39 percent in May 2025, marking its lowest level in over a year, according to data published Monday by the federal Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
“The annual rate of inflation based on All India WPI number is 0.39 percent (provisional) for the month of May 2025 (over May 2024),” the ministry confirmed in its official release.
This modest inflation rate in May was driven mainly by rising costs in several sectors. As the ministry explained, “Positive rate of inflation in May 2025 is primarily due to increase in prices of manufacture of food products, electricity, other manufacturing, chemicals and chemical products, manufacture of other transport equipment and non-food articles etc.”
By comparison, the WPI inflation stood at 0.85 percent in April and was higher at 2.25 percent (final) in March, illustrating a clear downward trend.
The WPI inflation, which tracks wholesale market price movements, is heavily influenced by significant fluctuations in commodity prices on the global stage, either upward or downward.
