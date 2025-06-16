U.S. Hmos And Ppos Guide 2025: Comprehensive 37Th Edition Profiles Nearly 900 U.S. Managed Care Organizations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 37th edition of the "Guide to U.S. HMOs & PPOs" offers detailed profiles of nearly 900 U.S. managed care organizations, including HMO, PPO, POS, Vision & Dental Plans. It features state listings, contact details, financials, and coverage summaries. The guide includes appendices and indexes, making it an essential resource for healthcare professionals and consumers.

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Guide to U.S. HMOs and PPOs, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Guide to U.S. HMOs & PPOs profiles nearly 900 managed care organizations in the United States. It lists current, comprehensive information for HMO, PPO, POS, and Vision & Dental Plans. Comprehensive coverage - from state listings to consolidations in the health insurance industry - is the cornerstone of this new edition.

In addition to detailed profiles of managed healthcare organizations, this edition contains many up-to-date reports containing charts, data, and maps that provide readers with a bigger picture of both healthcare plans and organizations in the United States.

Plan profiles are arranged alphabetically by state. The first page of each state chapter is a State Summary chart of Health Insurance Coverage Status and Type of Coverage by Age. This chart includes a number of categories, from "Covered by some type of health insurance" to "Not covered at any time during the year."

Directly following the State Summary, plan listings provide crucial contact information, including key executives, often with direct phones and e-mails where available, fax numbers, web sites and hundreds of e-mail addresses.

Each profile provides a detailed summary of the plan, including the following:



Type of Plan, including Specialty and Benefits

Type of Coverage

Type of Payment Plan

Subscriber Information

Financial History

Average Compensation Information

Employer References

Current Member Enrollment

Hospital Affiliations

Number of Primary Care and Specialty Physicians

Federal Qualification Status

For Profit Status

Specialty Managed Care Partners

Regional Business Coalitions

Peer Review Information Accreditation Information

In addition to the detailed front matter, state statistics, and comprehensive plan profiles, the Guide to U.S. HMOs & PPOs includes two Appendices and five Indexes.



Appendix A: Glossary of Health Insurance Terms: Includes more than 150 terms such as Aggregate Indemnity, Diagnostic Related Groups, Non-participating Provider, and Waiting Period.

Appendix B: Industry Web Sites: Contains dozens of the most valuable health care web sites and a detailed description, from Alliance of Community Health Plans to National Society of Certified Healthcare Business Consultants.

Plan Index: Alphabetical list of insurance plans by seven plan types: HMO; PPO; HMO/PPO; Dental; Vision; Medicare; and Multiple.

Personnel Index: Alphabetical list of all executives listed, with their affiliated organization.

Membership Enrollment Index : List of organizations by member enrollment.

Primary Care Physician Index : List of organizations by their number of primary care physicians. Referral/Specialty Care Physician Index : List of organizations by their number of referral and specialty care physicians.

The Guide to U.S. HMOs and PPOs is an invaluable resource for anyone within the healthcare industry, a much-used marketing tool for companies who provide materials and services to the managed care industry, and a useful reference for consumers seeking education and information about the world of managed care.

This one-stop source has proven to be the premier guide in its field, containing an unprecedented amount of up-to-date information in a clear and easy-to-use format.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

User Guide

User Key

Health Insurance Coverage in the United States: 2022

Small Area Health Insurance Estimates: 2019

National Health Interview Survey, 2022

Long-term Trends in Health Insurance Coverage

Demographic Variation in Health Insurance Coverage: United States, 2022

Geographic Variation in Health Insurance Coverage: United States, 2022 Sociodemographic Differences in Nonfinancial Access Barriers to Health Care Among Adults: United States, 2022

State Statistics & Rankings



Health Insurance Coverage by State and Age

Managed Care Organizations Ranked by Total Enrollment. Managed Care Organizations Ranked by State Enrollment

HMO/PPO Profiles

State Profiles and Listings by State

Appendices



Appendix A: Glossary of Terms Appendix B: Industry Websites

Indexes



Plan Index

Personnel Index

Membership Enrollment Index

Primary Care Physician Index Referral/Specialty Physician Index

