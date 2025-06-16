403
Iran Prolongs Flight Ban Through Tuesday
(MENAFN) Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) revealed on Monday that it has prolonged the halt on all flights entering and leaving the country until early Tuesday, attributing the move to “special circumstances” and the imperative of safeguarding both passengers and flight operations.
In a statement to an Iranian news agency, the CAO confirmed that every domestic and international flight is suspended until 2:00 a.m. local time Tuesday (2230 GMT Monday).
This flight freeze follows Israel’s recent airstrikes targeting Tehran and various Iranian regions early Friday. In response, Iran has unleashed a wave of missile and drone attacks against sites within Israel since Friday night, resulting in casualties and extensive destruction.
Meanwhile, an Iranian news outlet disclosed on Monday that Israeli forces struck a fire station in Musian, located in Ilam province in western Iran. This attack marks the second Israeli strike on the same fire station within days. The initial assault caused damage to part of the structure and nearby vehicles. The news outlet has not yet shared information regarding casualties or the extent of damage from this latest incident.
