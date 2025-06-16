Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syrian families get evacuated from al-Hol camp in Syria

2025-06-16 07:21:44
(MENAFN) A humanitarian operation on Sunday facilitated the departure of dozens of displaced Syrian families from the al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria, according to reports. The effort was the result of joint coordination between the Kurdish-led autonomous administration and Syria’s interim government.

The evacuation included 43 families—approximately 190 individuals—who were transported to areas under the control of the interim government in Aleppo province. “This evacuation is for humanitarian and medical cases that cannot be treated in the camp or surrounding areas,” said Manal Haj Ali, a coordinator with the Syrian Center for Dialogue and Studies.

Haj Ali added that the planning for this transfer began in December 2024, when authorities opened pathways for the exit of families with urgent needs. “Now that coordination with Damascus has resulted in this transfer,” she explained.

Al-Hol, situated around 13 kilometers from the Iraqi border, has long been known for its severe overcrowding and complex security challenges. While the camp once held more than 55,000 people, recent figures put the population closer to 40,000, including nearly 16,000 Syrians. Women and children comprise 90% of the residents, spanning over 60 nationalities, with Iraqis forming the largest group.

