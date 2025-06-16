Turkic States Launch Turkic Investment Promotion Network

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Turkic states have officially launched the Turkic Investment Promotion Network (TurkIPAnet), Trend reports via the Turkic Investment Fund (TIF).

The network was launched during the Meeting of the Heads of Investment Promotion Agencies of the Member States of the Organization of Turkic States, held as part of the Fourth Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF 2025).

TurkIPAnet is all about tightening the screws on investment connections among Turkic states, turning up the heat on their ability to reel in foreign direct investment, and giving Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) the tools to swap insights, get their ducks in a row, and roll out collaborative efforts.

During the meeting, the President of TIF, Baghdad Amreyev, emphasized the critical role of IPAs in connecting global capital with local opportunities. He noted that IPAs help investors understand where to invest and how to engage with a country's economy. Amreyev also highlighted the significance of launching this new platform-TurkIPAnet-in whose creation TIF played a key role and formally signed the founding document.

"This network is designed to help IPAs from Turkic countries work together more closely, promote cross-border projects, share information, and develop joint campaigns," he said.

At the conclusion of the session, the heads of Investment Promotion Agencies of the Turkic States signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation among the Investment Promotion Agencies of the Organization's member states.