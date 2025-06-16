Root Cause Analysis (RCA) And Critical Thinking Training Course: Effective Tools And Techniques To Identify And Resolve Core Issues (ONLINE EVENT: July 15, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhance problem-solving skills in the pharmaceutical industry with our one-day Root Cause Analysis (RCA) and critical thinking course. Discover, optimize decision-making, and manage regulatory inspections. Gain CPD hours and certification.

This one-day course introduces delegates to different RCA and critical thinking problem-solving tools and techniques which are then applied throughout a series of highly interactive and practical exercises putting these theories into practice to apply a systematic end-to-end process for analysing problems and decision making.

Root Cause Analysis (RCA) is the process of discovering the root causes of problems to identify solutions. When used with critical thinking, the ability to think clearly and rationally, understanding the logical connection between ideas this provides a highly effective method for identifying the source of faults, failures, decision-making, and undesired outcomes for processes. This approach is extremely effective when used by the pharmaceutical and associated healthcare industries to solve problems. In addition, RCA procedures with the application of critical thinking are an increasing focus by regulatory inspectors.

Often organisations waste a great amount of time and money in fixing the symptoms of a problem, rather than the problem itself. Using Critical thinking applied to RCA will enable you to solve problems far quicker, and much more effectively.

Benefits of attending



Apply best practice tools and techniques to identify, and document the root causes of problems

Propose and evaluate solutions to prevent problems recurring and manage regulatory inspection findings

Communicate your findings and recommendations to colleagues and senior management

Gain an overview of the increasing importance of RCA and critical thinking skills for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical and associated healthcare sectors

Understand the critical thinking and application to RCA Be aware of key tools and approaches to apply critical thinking to RCA for pharmaceutical and associated healthcare industries

Who Should Attend:

Anyone working in the pharmaceutical, biopharma, medical device and veterinary industries who wants to maximise RCA and critical thinking skills, particularly applied to problem solving and decision making including the following:



Managers responsible for process and quality improvements

Professionals working in R&D and production

Quality managers, internal and external auditors, inspectors

Line managers and supervisors

Anyone involved in managing customer and/or supplier/CMOs, CRO relationships

Problem solving team members and leaders

Product or process designers Operational and production professionals

Certifications:



CPD: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

Background and defining RCA and critical thinking

Steps in RCA and applying critical thinking

Preventive/Mitigating problems



Preventive action

Risk analysis Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (FMEA)

Diagnosing RCA

RCA Methodologies



Brainstorming

Ishikawa Diagrams

Five "Why?"s

Is/is not Process maps

Critical Thinking



Overview of background

Define critical thinking, decision making and problem-solving and understand the differences

Examine types of decisions & problems in the pharma industry

Understand the focus of critical thinking in ICH Designing Quality

Applying critical thinking to thinking questions to go beyond checklists

Tools and approaches for critical thinking to use in the pharmaceutical and associated healthcare industries including



RED



thinking outside the box ways to improve your critical thinking

Speakers:

Laura Brown

Pharmaceutical QA and Training Consultant

University of Cardiff

Dr Laura Brown MBA, BSc,PhD, is a Pharmaceutical QA and Training Consultant, Course Director for the MSc in Clinical Research, School of Pharmacy at the University of Cardiff. She has more than 20 years' experience of quality assurance in the pharmaceutical industry and has worked for several companies, including GSKs Hoechst Marion Roussel, Farmitalia and Phoenix International.

She has a particular expertise in quality assurance including risked based approaches to quality systems, data Integrity and project management in the pharmaceutical industry. She regularly writes on pharmaceutical regulatory issues including "The Planning of International Drug Development", in the Clinical Research Manual, Euromed and the "Impact of Brexit", RQA Journal 2017.

