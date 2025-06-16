Congress Pushed Nepal Closer To China: Nishikant Dubey Slams Rajiv Gandhi's Foreign Policy
In a post on X, Dubey wrote, "Congress' foreign policy was centred around one family, and India is still paying the price for it. Today, the world's only Hindu nation has ceased to exist."
Referring to an incident from 1988, Dubey accused the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi of mishandling India's relations with Nepal due to personal affront.
He claimed that Rajiv Gandhi visited Nepal and wished to visit the Pashupatinath Temple -- a site where entry is traditionally restricted to only Hindus, but he was denied access.
"Entry of non-Muslims is prohibited in Mecca, similarly, non-Hindus are not allowed in Nepal's Pashupatinath Temple. When Rajiv Gandhi was refused entry, he took it personally," Dubey alleged.
According to Dubey, in response to this, India increased customs duties on goods bound for Nepal.
“This economic pressure pushed Nepal closer to China. Fearing further escalation, King Birendra signed an agreement with China for arms and food supplies,” he said.
He further alleged that this led India to impose an economic blockade on Nepal in 1989, which worsened bilateral ties and created a vacuum that China eventually filled.
Dubey also claimed that Indian intelligence agencies were involved in influencing Nepal's political trajectory.
"RAW officer Amar Bhushan, who is still alive, was tasked with removing King Birendra and facilitating the rise of Prachanda, the leader of a China-backed faction. As a result, Nepal is no longer a Hindu nation," he claimed.
The BJP MP's remarks came amid Congress questioning the foreign policy of the Modi government, calling it a failed one.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment