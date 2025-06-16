Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mindware Expands Autodesk Relationship to Drive Digital Transformation in the Gulf and KSA


2025-06-16 06:10:45
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) DUBAI, UAE, 16th June, 2025: Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, has announced an expansion of its relationship with Autodesk, a global leader in software for architects, builders, engineers, designers, manufacturers, 3D artists and production teams. Already an authorized Autodesk distributor in the Levant and RoME (Rest of Middle East) regions, Mindware will now extend its expertise to the Gulf and Saudi Arabia (KSA), bringing Autodesk’s industry-leading solutions to a wider audience and accelerating digital transformation across the Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AECO), manufacturing, and media & entertainment sectors.

“This is a natural evolution of our long-standing relationship with Autodesk,” said Philippe Jarre, President, Mindware Group. “Our proven expertise in the Levant region has positioned us as a trusted partner, and we are excited to bring that same commitment to the Gulf and KSA. With Autodesk’s world-class solutions and our extensive channel ecosystem, we are creating unparalleled opportunities for businesses to thrive in the digital era.”

Mindware will provide a comprehensive suite of value-added services, including partner enablement, technical support, consulting, and go-to-market strategies to drive Autodesk adoption. The partnership will also focus on reseller training, industry-specific workshops, and live demonstrations, ensuring businesses can maximize the benefits of Autodesk’s AI-driven automation, cloud-based collaboration, and data-driven design capabilities.

Globally, Autodesk has been central to delivering the solutions that enable the AECO and manufacturing industry's digital transformation. In the GCC, digital twin technology and smart infrastructure are gaining ground in the AECO sector, as well as in manufacturing, where AI-driven automation is revolutionizing production processes.

"We are thrilled to strengthen our collaboration with Mindware and expand our reach in the GCC,” said Claudette Reuter, Senior Manager, Emerging Markets Channel Sales, at Autodesk. “With Mindware’s regional expertise and strong partner network, we are empowering businesses to embrace innovation, enhance efficiency, and drive sustainable growth.”

By expanding their relationship, Mindware and Autodesk are set to accelerate the digital transformation journey of the Gulf and KSA, enabling enterprises to design, build, and innovate with greater speed and intelligence.


