403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Electronic Article Surveillance Market to Hit $1.95 Billion by 2032, Driven by AI and RFID Innovations
(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the U.S. electronic article surveillance (EAS) market reached USD 1.39 billion in 2024, and it is projected to grow to USD 1.95 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.5% over 2025–2032. This robust expansion is being driven by escalating retail security demands amid mounting shoplifting and organized retail crime, alongside increasing adoption of AI, machine learning, IoT, and contactless RFID-based security solutions. As retailers grapple with inventory shrinkage in electronics, apparel, and pharmaceuticals, they are turning to advanced EAS systems that detect theft in real time while minimizing false alarms.
Favorable government initiatives and legislation, such as the Organized Retail Crime (ORC) Act and similar proposals, are reinforcing adoption of modern surveillance systems. Furthermore, advancements in cloud-enabled, remote-store security monitoring are transforming the landscape, empowering retailers with real-time insights and predictive theft prevention—all capable of scaling across regional and national chains.
Key Insights
• The U.S. EAS market is highly fragmented, dominated by numerous regional and specialized providers, with the Northeast region being the largest segment and the South region showing the fastest growth.
• Retail applications, across apparel, electronics, and pharmaceuticals, remain the largest end use category, driving demand for sophisticated theft prevention systems.
• Component innovations in EAS systems now incorporate AI powered video analytics, facial recognition, predictive theft alerts, and edge-to-cloud computing, delivering higher precision, fewer false alarms, and seamless store-level monitoring.
• RFID based surveillance systems—enabling contactless tagging and inventory tracking—are gaining rapid traction, supported by machine learning enhancements for loss prevention.
• Expansion of cloud computing platforms enables centralised, scalable theft strategies across multiple storefronts, delivering real-time alerts and analytics to meet retailer needs.
• Regulatory momentum, such as initiatives under the ORC Act, is empowering retailers to deploy advanced surveillance, reducing insurance premiums and compliance risks.
• Competitive landscape: Key players actively pursue R&D and acquisitions to enhance offerings. They’re focusing on more integrated services—including predictive analytics, CCTV integration, and IoT connectivity—signaling a shift from hardware-only systems to full security ecosystems.
• Opportunities lie in scaling EAS across pharmacies, convenience stores, big-box retailers, and omnichannel environments, tapping into next gen markets driven by consumer behavior and tech adoption.
• Future readiness: As AI, ML, and IoT converge, EAS is evolving from a theft deterrent into a comprehensive asset protection platform—enabling cost-effective, data driven loss prevention for multi store retail chains.
Favorable government initiatives and legislation, such as the Organized Retail Crime (ORC) Act and similar proposals, are reinforcing adoption of modern surveillance systems. Furthermore, advancements in cloud-enabled, remote-store security monitoring are transforming the landscape, empowering retailers with real-time insights and predictive theft prevention—all capable of scaling across regional and national chains.
Key Insights
• The U.S. EAS market is highly fragmented, dominated by numerous regional and specialized providers, with the Northeast region being the largest segment and the South region showing the fastest growth.
• Retail applications, across apparel, electronics, and pharmaceuticals, remain the largest end use category, driving demand for sophisticated theft prevention systems.
• Component innovations in EAS systems now incorporate AI powered video analytics, facial recognition, predictive theft alerts, and edge-to-cloud computing, delivering higher precision, fewer false alarms, and seamless store-level monitoring.
• RFID based surveillance systems—enabling contactless tagging and inventory tracking—are gaining rapid traction, supported by machine learning enhancements for loss prevention.
• Expansion of cloud computing platforms enables centralised, scalable theft strategies across multiple storefronts, delivering real-time alerts and analytics to meet retailer needs.
• Regulatory momentum, such as initiatives under the ORC Act, is empowering retailers to deploy advanced surveillance, reducing insurance premiums and compliance risks.
• Competitive landscape: Key players actively pursue R&D and acquisitions to enhance offerings. They’re focusing on more integrated services—including predictive analytics, CCTV integration, and IoT connectivity—signaling a shift from hardware-only systems to full security ecosystems.
• Opportunities lie in scaling EAS across pharmacies, convenience stores, big-box retailers, and omnichannel environments, tapping into next gen markets driven by consumer behavior and tech adoption.
• Future readiness: As AI, ML, and IoT converge, EAS is evolving from a theft deterrent into a comprehensive asset protection platform—enabling cost-effective, data driven loss prevention for multi store retail chains.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment