Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Appoints Zachary Vaughan As Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Vaughan is an accomplished real estate executive with strong international experience and a proven track record in both operational and strategic roles. His career in real estate spans significant roles at Brookfield (including Managing Partner, Head of European Real Estate, Head of Multifamily Investments and CEO of Brookfield REIT), CPP Investment Board, and International Property Corporation/Reichmann International. Over the course of his career, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to shape strategy, drive growth, and deliver substantial financial results.
Mr. Vaughan will relocate full-time to Toronto following a period of transition from his current role as Head of Real Estate of Arrow Global, where he remains a Non-Executive Director.
"I am honoured to join Northwest, a leader in healthcare infrastructure," said Mr. Vaughan. "We have a tremendous opportunity with our property portfolio and capabilities to deliver meaningful value to our investors. I look forward to working with the talented team at Northwest to build on the strong foundation that has been established."
Mr. Vaughan succeeds Craig Mitchell, and the appointment will be effective July 2, 2025, immediately following Mr. Mitchell's planned retirement on July 1, 2025.
Bobby Julien, non-executive Chair of the REIT commented, "We sincerely thank Craig for his contributions and the solid foundation he has built, and we are thrilled to welcome Zach, whose proven leadership and expertise will guide Northwest into an exciting new chapter."
About Northwest
Northwest provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at May 14, 2025, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 169 income-producing properties and 15.8 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Brazil, Europe and Australasia. The REIT's portfolio of medical outpatient buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Northwest leverages its global workforce in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators. For additional information please visit: .
