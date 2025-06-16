Tehran Slams Attacks On UN-Recognized Nuclear Programs As Illegitimate

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, whose legality has been affirmed by a United Nations (UN) resolution under the UN Charter, cannot be justified, said Esmail Baghaei, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Trend reports.

Speaking today at a press briefing in Tehran, Baghaei noted that Iran's nuclear program is the only one in the world whose legitimacy is confirmed by a resolution under Article 7 of the UN Charter.

“This peaceful program has now been attacked by Israel, a country that possesses nuclear weapons,” he said, calling the strike a serious violation of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and international law.

Baghaei added that Iran expects European states-particularly the UK, France, and Germany-to clearly condemn the Israeli strikes, especially those targeting facilities like the Natanz nuclear site.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran's Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

