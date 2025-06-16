403
Israel Attacks Iranian Foreign Ministry Building
(MENAFN) An Israeli offensive on Sunday targeted a building affiliated with Iran’s Foreign Ministry in Tehran, as confirmed by the country’s deputy foreign minister.
According to Saeed Khatibzadeh, who shared a statement on X, “The criminal regime of Israel launched a deliberate and ruthless strike on one of the buildings of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, located directly across from the Institute for Political and International Studies.”
He emphasized that the location was intentionally targeted.
Khatibzadeh revealed that the incident caused injuries to several noncombatants, “including a number of my colleagues who were taken to the hospital for treatment.”
The official strongly condemned the attack, stating, “This is yet another clear war crime, part of the regime of Israel’s ongoing and systematic campaign of aggression against #Iran.”
The Sunday assault was part of a broader Israeli operation that involved attacks on various locations within Iran, including sites linked to defense and atomic activities.
These attacks began early Friday and led Iran to retaliate with its own strikes.
Iran’s Health Ministry reported that 128 people have lost their lives and 900 sustained wounds due to the Israeli attacks since Friday.
On the other side, Israeli officials confirmed that Iranian missile responses have resulted in at least 13 fatalities and over 370 injuries.
