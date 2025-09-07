China's Envision Energy, Turkiye's Mensis Enerji Partner On Large-Scale Wind Project

MENAFN - AzerNews) China-based wind turbine manufacturer Envision Energy and Turkish energy company Mensis Enerji have signed an agreement to collaborate on a large-scale wind energy project in Turkiye,reports.

The joint project is planned to have a total capacity of 4.5 GW. The partnership combines Envision Energy's global experience in clean technologies with Mensis Enerji's deep knowledge of the local market.

The project is expected to accelerate the development of sustainable wind energy, create new economic opportunities and jobs, strengthen Turkiye's energy infrastructure, and contribute to the country's national targets for a transition to environmentally friendly energy by 2035.

As of the end of 2024, the total installed capacity of wind and solar energy in Turkiye was approximately 32 GW. This capacity is projected to reach 51 GW by 2030 and around 120 GW by 2035-almost four times the current level.

In other words, achieving the 2030 target will require the commissioning of an average of 3.1 GW of wind and solar power plants per year. After 2030, the pace of growth must accelerate significantly, reaching an average of 13.8 GW per year to meet the ambitious 2035 target. Such rapid expansion will require active measures in the coming years and may necessitate reconsideration of the targets set for 2030.