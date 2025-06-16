403
Terrorist attacks in India from Pakistan reignites tensions between two nations
(MENAFN) The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India, on April 22, 2025—originating from Pakistan and resulting in the deaths of 26 mostly Hindu civilians—has reignited tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad.
While much of the public focus has been on terrorism and the rivalry between these two nuclear-armed neighbors, a closer look reveals the significant role of a third major player: China and its strategic interests in the region.
Relations between Pakistan and India have shifted considerably over the years. Shortly after the military standoff with India, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar visited Beijing to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who described Pakistan as an “iron-clad friend” and an “all-weather strategic partner.”
China’s approach in South Asia is driven by its own regional goals, including boosting economic ties, defense collaboration, and expanding its influence. A key part of this strategy is to check India’s growing power.
Therefore, the Pahalgam attack should not be viewed simply as an isolated act of terrorism, but rather as a move within the broader geostrategic contest shaping Asia’s future.
