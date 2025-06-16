Espada Energy Partners Announces Commitment From Carnelian Energy Capital
Based in Houston, Espada will pursue an acquisition and development strategy in select onshore basins in North America. Espada is led by Kevin Goodman, who was previously a senior member of the investment team at Carnelian, as well as Geoff Vernon, who brings strong technical and operational leadership experience from prior roles at Southwestern, Earthstone and Chord.
“We are thrilled to partner with Carnelian as we grow Espada,” said Goodman, Espada's Chief Executive Officer.“This is a compelling time in the energy markets, and Carnelian's flexible mandate gives us a competitive advantage in the current environment.”
“We are excited to work with Kevin and Geoff to capitalize on the opportunity set ahead,” said Tomas Ackerman, a Carnelian Partner.“The team's deep relationships, commercial acumen and technical expertise across a variety of basins is a real differentiator.”
About Espada Energy Partners, LLC
Espada Energy Partners is a Houston-based oil and gas company pursuing an acquisition and development strategy in select onshore basins in North America. For more information, please visit .
About Carnelian Energy Capital Management, L.P.
Carnelian Energy Capital is an energy investment firm based in Houston, Texas. With approximately $4 billion of cumulative equity commitments, Carnelian is dedicated to bringing its strategic expertise and nimble approach to partnerships with leading businesses and best-in-class management teams in the North American energy space. For more information, please contact Carnelian at ... or visit .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment