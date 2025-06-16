403
University Of Jordan Opens First BSL-3 Virology Lab Using Live-Cell Models
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 16 (Petra) -- The University of Jordan has inaugurated the first university-based laboratory in Jordan dedicated to the study of viruses using live-cell models. The facility is classified as a Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) lab, a designation reserved for labs equipped to handle high-risk pathogens safely.
The laboratory, located at the Hamdi Mango Center for Scientific Research, was officially opened on Monday by University President Dr. Nathir Obeidat, in the presence of vice presidents, deans, and faculty members. The facility is equipped with advanced safety and research technologies and was designed in accordance with international biosafety standards.
Dr. Obeidat described the lab as a milestone in the university's research infrastructure, emphasizing its role in enhancing Jordan's preparedness for biological threats and pandemics. "This is a transformative step that reflects our commitment to advancing research in the health and biological sciences. It provides a secure, cutting-edge environment for studying dangerous viruses and developing scientific responses to future outbreaks," he said.
Constructed under the supervision of the university's engineering department and led scientifically by researcher Bashayer Abu Rmeileh, the lab meets safety protocols established by international institutions such as the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
Dr. Reda Shibli, Director of the Hamdi Mango Center, noted that the lab offers a critical research platform for scientists in virology and related disciplines. He said the facility would help position the University of Jordan as a regional leader in scientific innovation, enabling safe and efficient study of high-risk viruses.
The lab operates under negative air pressure to prevent airborne contamination and features high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filtration systems, isolated biological safety cabinets, real-time PCR machines, high-resolution microscopes, and an environmental sterilization unit for liquid waste.
This BSL-3 lab is expected to serve as a cornerstone for upcoming research projects in virology, epidemiology, and vaccine development, reinforcing the University of Jordan's role as a center of excellence in health research and scientific advancement.
