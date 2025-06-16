Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Earthquake Rumbles Caspian Sea In Early Hours

Earthquake Rumbles Caspian Sea In Early Hours


2025-06-16 05:07:53
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16.​ An earthquake was detected in the Caspian Sea, Trend reports via the Republican Center of the Seismological Service under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

The seismic event, logged at 10:32 (GMT+4), exhibited a magnitude of 3.1 and transpired at a depth of 20 kilometers beneath the surface.

