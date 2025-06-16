403
Chess player punches table due to astonishing defeat to Gukesh
(MENAFN) In a dramatic showdown at Norway Chess on Sunday, 19-year-old Gukesh Dommaraju defeated Magnus Carlsen in classical chess for the first time in his career.
The match seemed to be going in Carlsen’s favor as he held a strong position against the young Indian grandmaster. However, a surprising blunder by Carlsen opened the door for Gukesh, who made a bold queen sacrifice and forced a decisive advantage. The turning point came on move 52 when Carlsen made a mistake with his knight, allowing Gukesh to capitalize and push toward a win by move 62.
Frustrated by the outcome, Carlsen punched the table upon resigning, although he later apologized and patted Gukesh on the back before briskly leaving the venue.
“It was a tough match. There wasn't much I could do; it was a losing position. So I tried to find some tricky moves, but 99 times out of 100 it would have gone against me. Today, I was lucky,” Gukesh told Sportstar afterwards.
Earlier in the competition, after a first-round win against Gukesh, Carlsen had boldly tweeted: “When you come at the king, you best not miss.” Gukesh is now the second Indian, after Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa in May 2024, to conquer Carlsen in classical chess.
This triumph marked Gukesh’s first classical win against the Norwegian superstar. With this result, Gukesh jumped into third place in the standings with 8.5 points, trailing Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana by just a point. It was their first classical encounter since Gukesh secured the world title and Carlsen made his return to classical tournaments after nearly a year away.
