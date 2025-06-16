Internet, Communications Outage Renewed In Central, Southern Gaza Strip Due To Israeli Aggression

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The Palestinian Telecommunications Regulatory Authority announced renewed disruptions to fixed-line and internet services in central and southern Gaza Strip.

This disruption is a result of the extensive damage to telecommunications infrastructure caused by the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Strip.

The Authority clarified in a statement issued on Monday that it is closely monitoring the matter in cooperation with the telecom companies providing the service to expedite the restoration of services as soon as possible.

The Authority reiterated its call for the necessary protection of technical crews and for their safe access to fault sites, given the critical importance of this in ensuring the continuity of vital services, especially in light of the difficult humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip.

Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, telecommunications and internet services have been cut off several times in the Strip, most recently last week, due to intense Israeli bombardment or the depletion of fuel used to operate electric generators.